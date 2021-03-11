'It's not Mohale' — Aaron Moloisi clears the air on viral mirror pic

Actor Aaron Moloisi has taken to social media to shut down rumours about his relationship with Somizi's husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.

As speculation continues to swirl about the future of Somizi and Mohale's marriage, a picture of Aaron alongside a mystery man that many believed looked like Mohale was shared online.

Soon the actor's name was on the Twitter trends list as users debated the snap.

Aaron took to Instagram to share the truth behind the photo. He made it clear: the man was not Mohale.

“After years of speculation and assumptions of the person in the image I posted on October 17 2018, taken in Cape Town, SA. I have decided to settle this issue once and for all, The person in the picture is not Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo,” said Aaron.

The media personality also spoke out against hate and said he wouldn't stand in the way of other people's happiness.

“I’ve always advocated for loving differently and will never participate in karma that goes against seeing other people happy,” he wrote.