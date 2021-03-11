Sizwe Dhlomo 'defends' Fikile Mbalula: He is very consistent, he supports the leader of the ANC

Known for his social commentary on any and everything, Sizwe has often taken time out to comment on the character traits of politicians, both here and abroad.

Tweeps know Sizwe's opinions about the likes of Joe Biden and former US president Donald Trump. Recently, Sizwe shared his belief that EFF leader Julius Malema was starting to fill the shoes of an official opposition leader.

He said this after the leader's fiery speech, where he criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and referred to him as “incompetent”.

Participating in the state of the nation debate in parliament, the politician also called out the judiciary for alleged “corruption”.

Sizwe admitted after the speech that he was beginning to see Julius differently.

“The more Julius speaks, the more he comes across as the official opposition leader,” tweeted Sizwe.