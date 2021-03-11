Sizwe Dhlomo 'defends' Fikile Mbalula: He is very consistent, he supports the leader of the ANC
Media personality and Kaya FM radio show host Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to Twitter to “defend” Fikile Mbalula after the minister of transport was accused of being the definition of inconsistent.
The radio presenter said he actually thinks Fikile is the opposite, because he has been consistent in supporting the ANC president, no matter the faction.
“Well, actually, Mbaks is very consistent. He supports the leader of the ANC. Uhamba nabawinayo,” he said.
Well... actually, Mbaks is very consistent. He supports the leader of the ANC. Uhamba nabawinayo. https://t.co/4ZRur9lHSK— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 10, 2021
While many tweeps didn't think Sizwe's tweet was a compliment, Mbaks sure thought it was. He replied to Sizwe's tweet, thanking him for his words.
“Ngiyabonga, Sizwe,” Fikile said.
Even after a tweep tried to make Mbaks see that Sizwe's tweet was layered to say the least, Mbaks still took it with a pinch of salt and laughed it off.
Check out Mbaks' tweets below:
Known for his social commentary on any and everything, Sizwe has often taken time out to comment on the character traits of politicians, both here and abroad.
Tweeps know Sizwe's opinions about the likes of Joe Biden and former US president Donald Trump. Recently, Sizwe shared his belief that EFF leader Julius Malema was starting to fill the shoes of an official opposition leader.
He said this after the leader's fiery speech, where he criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and referred to him as “incompetent”.
Participating in the state of the nation debate in parliament, the politician also called out the judiciary for alleged “corruption”.
Sizwe admitted after the speech that he was beginning to see Julius differently.
“The more Julius speaks, the more he comes across as the official opposition leader,” tweeted Sizwe.