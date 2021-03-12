TshisaLIVE

Azania Mosaka slams Tito Mboweni’s apology for ‘patronizing promises’

‘You patronizingly promise everything will be sorted tomorrow. Like students are little kids to be distracted out of their tantrum’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 March 2021 - 11:00
Azania told off finance ministerTito Mboweni for his comments about the #feesmustfall protests.
Azania told off finance ministerTito Mboweni for his comments about the #feesmustfall protests.
Image: Supplied

Radio personality Azania Mosaka has lambasted finance minister Tito Mboweni’s apology after he topped the Twitter trends list for his “trivialising” comments about the death of the man shot during the latest fees protests by university students.

The finance minister landed in hot water on Wednesday after he tweeted that no student was killed during the Wits University protests, calling it fake news, even though a man was confirmed to have shot and killed during the protests in Braamfontein.

After landing on the Twitter trends list, the minister issued an apology, explaining  he didn’t mean to “diminish the fact and tragedy of a loss of life”.

“My earlier tweet about the Wits protest meant to indicate the person killed today was NOT a student but this does not in any way diminish the fact and tragedy of a loss of life. I did not express myself clearly and for that I apologise. My deepest condolences,” read the minister’s apology.

Azania was one of the first people to call out the minister for being “insensitive and irresponsible” by making the “callous” comments for which he has since apologised.

“Minister No! No maaaaan! How insensitive and irresponsible! You will rue the day you made the killing of a man an insignificant matter. Tito, you must apologise for such callousness. #witsprotest,” tweeted Azania.

After seeing the apology from the minister, Azania still felt she and many others were being patronized, so she took to her TL to slam the apology.

“You patronizingly promise everything will be sorted tomorrow. Like students are little kids to be distracted out of their tantrum. ANC cabinets and the police, the men and women who’ve led this country and the SAPS do not value about black lives.

Veteran kwaito artist L’vovo, politician Mmusi Maimane and Piet Rampedi were among  the influential figures who expressed their opinion that Tito’s apology was not enough.

L’vovo, who has become synonymous with sharing his opinions about SA’s political and socio-economic landscape on Twitter, slammed Tito’s apology and accused him of having no love for Africans.

Nxaaa thula wena! You have no shame wena mkhulu. Vele you don’t respect us, no love Africans. Wena your masters educated you overseas so you have no idea what it means to want an education and not afford it, ”he went off in Tito’s comments.

Mmusi also chipped in, asking the minister to back up his apology with action.

“We must value all life and not trivialise any loss of life. Students need more than this. They need their issues resolved. What are you go to do about the financial barriers to registering they presently face? You are not a bystander, you are the minister of finance.”

Here are other reactions to Tito’s apology:

Tito Mboweni accused of 'trivialising' the death of a man killed during Wits protest, later apologises

Finance minister Tito Mboweni faced backlash on Wednesday after he tweeted that no student was killed during the Wits protests, calling it fake news.
Politics
1 day ago

Cassper calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in Wits shooting

"This man must be arrested and an example needs to be made ... It can't be business as usual," Cassper said.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

‘Police kill a civilian but don't do anything against criminals' — Celebs outraged by Wits shooting

"Why does it take a dead black body for our government to give us our basic human right?" Prince Kaybee asked.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA on #WitsProtests: When police fire at students they don’t care if you wear a red beret or a yellow T-shirt

"I have marched with the students before and I have no problem marching with them again," said AKA.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Actress Anne Nhira, who fought for Zodwa to be banned from Zim, dies TshisaLIVE
  2. CONFIRMED: Vusi Kunene is leaving ‘Generations: The Legacy’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Zakes Mda weighs in on Nomzamo Mbatha's 'fake African accent' for 'Coming 2 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG claps back at fashion police: ‘I’m putting on what I want’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Keswa 'fear' for their lives due to a stalker TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
X