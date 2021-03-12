Azania Mosaka slams Tito Mboweni’s apology for ‘patronizing promises’

Radio personality Azania Mosaka has lambasted finance minister Tito Mboweni’s apology after he topped the Twitter trends list for his “trivialising” comments about the death of the man shot during the latest fees protests by university students.

The finance minister landed in hot water on Wednesday after he tweeted that no student was killed during the Wits University protests, calling it fake news, even though a man was confirmed to have shot and killed during the protests in Braamfontein.

After landing on the Twitter trends list, the minister issued an apology, explaining he didn’t mean to “diminish the fact and tragedy of a loss of life”.

“My earlier tweet about the Wits protest meant to indicate the person killed today was NOT a student but this does not in any way diminish the fact and tragedy of a loss of life. I did not express myself clearly and for that I apologise. My deepest condolences,” read the minister’s apology.

Azania was one of the first people to call out the minister for being “insensitive and irresponsible” by making the “callous” comments for which he has since apologised.

“Minister No! No maaaaan! How insensitive and irresponsible! You will rue the day you made the killing of a man an insignificant matter. Tito, you must apologise for such callousness. #witsprotest,” tweeted Azania.

After seeing the apology from the minister, Azania still felt she and many others were being patronized, so she took to her TL to slam the apology.

“You patronizingly promise everything will be sorted tomorrow. Like students are little kids to be distracted out of their tantrum. ANC cabinets and the police, the men and women who’ve led this country and the SAPS do not value about black lives.