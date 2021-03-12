TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t get over how #RHODurban’s Kgomotso is ‘so rude!’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 March 2021 - 15:00
'The Real Housewives of Durban' trended after tweeps couldn't keep up with Kgomotso's 'rudeness'.
'The Real Housewives of Durban' trended after tweeps couldn't keep up with Kgomotso's 'rudeness'.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

As fans continue to enjoy drama and pure entertainment courtesy of the Real Housewives Of Durban, the individual wives have managed to win and lose some fans as they reveal their identities in totality.

Kgomotso Ndungane was the latest to land on the Twitter trends list for hours as fans got introduced to a side of her they don't vibe with!

The reality TV star is married to former Sharks and Springbok player, Odwa Ndungane. One of the things #RHOD have come to learn about her is that she holds her hubby in high regard and never fails to remind the wives — and anyone who will listen — that Odwa is an icon!

Kgomotso isn’t just a WAG, she’s a successful businesswoman and a mom to two and fans were finding her presence on the show refreshing. However, that has since changed as the WAG reveals her true colours with each interaction, confession session, confrontation  and everything in between.

Fans of the reality show seem to think Kgomotso is a “wolf in sheep's clothing” because while they initially thought she was sweet, they are quickly learning she has a rude side  with a pinch of “mean girl” vibe and a lot of pride. Her core fans are still riding with her but for others, her behaviour has left them with a sour taste and they had the memes to show it.

Here are some of the top reactions to the #RHOD diva!

Say what? Ayanda Ncwane believes her late husband Sfiso may have been poisoned

“I don’t eat food or drink anything that is served directly to me, especially when I don't know where it comes from or who prepared it.”
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

LaConco, former president Jacob Zuma's ex, spices up housewives reality show

There may be no tea meetings or undying support from military veterans, but Jacob Zuma's former fiané, Nonkanyiso Conco, has set tongues wagging
News
1 week ago

DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi, is not joining the RHOD

"Filming has almost wrapped and she is not appearing on the series."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

LISTEN | Behind the scenes with 'Real Housewife of Durban' star Anne-Tonni Lodick Mthembu

'Real Housewives of Durban' airs every Friday at 7pm on Showmax.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Actress Anne Nhira, who fought for Zodwa to be banned from Zim, dies TshisaLIVE
  2. CONFIRMED: Vusi Kunene is leaving ‘Generations: The Legacy’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Zakes Mda weighs in on Nomzamo Mbatha's 'fake African accent' for 'Coming 2 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG claps back at fashion police: ‘I’m putting on what I want’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Keswa 'fear' for their lives due to a stalker TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X