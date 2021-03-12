IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t get over how #RHODurban’s Kgomotso is ‘so rude!’
As fans continue to enjoy drama and pure entertainment courtesy of the Real Housewives Of Durban, the individual wives have managed to win and lose some fans as they reveal their identities in totality.
Kgomotso Ndungane was the latest to land on the Twitter trends list for hours as fans got introduced to a side of her they don't vibe with!
The reality TV star is married to former Sharks and Springbok player, Odwa Ndungane. One of the things #RHOD have come to learn about her is that she holds her hubby in high regard and never fails to remind the wives — and anyone who will listen — that Odwa is an icon!
Kgomotso isn’t just a WAG, she’s a successful businesswoman and a mom to two and fans were finding her presence on the show refreshing. However, that has since changed as the WAG reveals her true colours with each interaction, confession session, confrontation and everything in between.
Fans of the reality show seem to think Kgomotso is a “wolf in sheep's clothing” because while they initially thought she was sweet, they are quickly learning she has a rude side with a pinch of “mean girl” vibe and a lot of pride. Her core fans are still riding with her but for others, her behaviour has left them with a sour taste and they had the memes to show it.
Here are some of the top reactions to the #RHOD diva!
Kgomotso bores me to death, that lady is vile yhooooooo#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/cCu2mMFtJ2— Nosi Togu Wear (@luluvuyelele) March 12, 2021
Everytime Kgomotso mentions Odwa, it’s about his social status. That’s all she sees. That’s why she sucks up to the ladies of a higher social status.Either way, she’s so irritating and should be the most humble here cos ain’t nothing popping or “iconic” bout her life #RHODurban— Swing Bird (@Swingbi87799137) March 12, 2021
The fact that Kgomotso says her husband is an icon, on each and every episode🤣 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/WdVyydTqiT— Boitumelo (@BoituRSA) March 12, 2021
I don't know if Kgomotso wants to be the Giselle of #RHODurban but whatever she's doing, it's not working. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/s9lyjc3eyv— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) March 12, 2021
If there’s a season 2, please consider replacing Kgomotso. Ke scefe. #RHODurban— Rakgadi Mamokete (@mamkete_k) March 12, 2021
Amen so all we going to hear from KG is Odwa being an "icon" #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/LFVviifl8G— Somilanathi Thinga (@Somi_Thinga) March 12, 2021
Kgomotso just needs a warm klaap now #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/E4teHFc353— Ndingu I Believe! (@vsobudula) March 12, 2021
Kgomotso slowly turning into a villain. I no longer Stan #RHODurban— Nkateko🏳️🌈 (@baloyi_blessing) March 4, 2021
So every week Kgomotso will remind us that Odwa is an icon? #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/FdPXsejPdm— NaKabini (@lola_tshego) March 12, 2021