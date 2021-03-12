IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t get over how #RHODurban’s Kgomotso is ‘so rude!’

As fans continue to enjoy drama and pure entertainment courtesy of the Real Housewives Of Durban, the individual wives have managed to win and lose some fans as they reveal their identities in totality.

Kgomotso Ndungane was the latest to land on the Twitter trends list for hours as fans got introduced to a side of her they don't vibe with!

The reality TV star is married to former Sharks and Springbok player, Odwa Ndungane. One of the things #RHOD have come to learn about her is that she holds her hubby in high regard and never fails to remind the wives — and anyone who will listen — that Odwa is an icon!

Kgomotso isn’t just a WAG, she’s a successful businesswoman and a mom to two and fans were finding her presence on the show refreshing. However, that has since changed as the WAG reveals her true colours with each interaction, confession session, confrontation and everything in between.

Fans of the reality show seem to think Kgomotso is a “wolf in sheep's clothing” because while they initially thought she was sweet, they are quickly learning she has a rude side with a pinch of “mean girl” vibe and a lot of pride. Her core fans are still riding with her but for others, her behaviour has left them with a sour taste and they had the memes to show it.

Here are some of the top reactions to the #RHOD diva!