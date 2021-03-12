TshisaLIVE

Oskido joins the Airbnb business, and here’s how much it'll cost you to stay at his place

Here's a sneak peek at Oskido's luxury apartment

12 March 2021 - 09:00
Oskido is in the property rental business.
Oskido is in the property rental business.
Image: Instagram/Oskido

Music producer Oskido has joined the likes of DJ Zinhle in the rental property game.

The musician seems to be proving himself as a jack of all trades: From the music business to being a restaurateur. Oskido now has a sweet new pad in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, available for fans to rent.

Taking to Twitter, the star shared his excitement about his latest business endeavour.

“Hello guys. I’m so excited to tell you that my Airbnb is up and open for business. I would like to host you,” wrote Oskido.

On Airbnb's website, the one-bedroom Hyde Park luxury apartment (for two guests) can cost up to R1,395 per night, and is only available for a minimum two nights stay.

If you are keen, you better move fast because many of the dates in March are already booked out.

So what does all those coins get you?

“It offers the perfect gateway to rest, relax and even work in a laid back environment. Open plan kitchen, with dining and living area, leading to a balcony with stunning views of Hyde Park,” says the description on the website.

With his years of success in the music industry and restaurant game, the star often takes to the TL with advice for hopefuls. Recently, he has had some pearls of wisdom on being patient with your future victories.

“Learn the difference between 'good things are coming' and 'good things require effort'. Patience and action go hand-in-hand. Give it all you’ve got, but give it time too. Trust it will happen, even when things slow down. Doubt will only create resistance,” Oskido said.

READ MORE

Oskido believes people should be allowed to grow despite their past

"It's unnecessary to keep bringing up their past. People can become better," said Oskido.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Tragedy struck for these 10 celebs this year

These celebs will never forget what 2020 took from them
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Oskido: Learn the difference between 'good things are coming' and 'good things require effort'

Oskido had some advice for hopefuls.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Actress Anne Nhira, who fought for Zodwa to be banned from Zim, dies TshisaLIVE
  2. CONFIRMED: Vusi Kunene is leaving ‘Generations: The Legacy’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Zakes Mda weighs in on Nomzamo Mbatha's 'fake African accent' for 'Coming 2 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG claps back at fashion police: ‘I’m putting on what I want’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Keswa 'fear' for their lives due to a stalker TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
X