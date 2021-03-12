Oskido joins the Airbnb business, and here’s how much it'll cost you to stay at his place
Here's a sneak peek at Oskido's luxury apartment
Music producer Oskido has joined the likes of DJ Zinhle in the rental property game.
The musician seems to be proving himself as a jack of all trades: From the music business to being a restaurateur. Oskido now has a sweet new pad in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, available for fans to rent.
Taking to Twitter, the star shared his excitement about his latest business endeavour.
“Hello guys. I’m so excited to tell you that my Airbnb is up and open for business. I would like to host you,” wrote Oskido.
Hello guys. I’m so excited to tell you that my Airbnb is up and for business. I would like to host you. Please use the link below for bookings.https://t.co/4mA8qnCZVY pic.twitter.com/LicyrxBsA1— KeepTheFaith EP Out Now (@OskidoIBelieve) March 11, 2021
On Airbnb's website, the one-bedroom Hyde Park luxury apartment (for two guests) can cost up to R1,395 per night, and is only available for a minimum two nights stay.
If you are keen, you better move fast because many of the dates in March are already booked out.
So what does all those coins get you?
“It offers the perfect gateway to rest, relax and even work in a laid back environment. Open plan kitchen, with dining and living area, leading to a balcony with stunning views of Hyde Park,” says the description on the website.
With his years of success in the music industry and restaurant game, the star often takes to the TL with advice for hopefuls. Recently, he has had some pearls of wisdom on being patient with your future victories.
“Learn the difference between 'good things are coming' and 'good things require effort'. Patience and action go hand-in-hand. Give it all you’ve got, but give it time too. Trust it will happen, even when things slow down. Doubt will only create resistance,” Oskido said.