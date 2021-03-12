TshisaLIVE

'The problem isn't money, it's greed,' Lvovo responds to Black Coffee's #FeesMustFall funding request

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 March 2021 - 08:00
Lvovo doesn't think a fund started to help students is a permanent solution to the fees problem.
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo

As the debates around tertiary education fees continue to dominate the TL after the #asinamali protest on Wednesday, DJ Black Coffee is one of the many people who took to their TL to try to find a solution.

However, kwaito artist L'vovo feels Coffee's suggestion is answering the wrong question.

Wits students and police clashed in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday during a protest against the financial exclusion of some students with historical debt.

Black Coffee took to his Twitter to ask SA if there were alternative ways to solve the fees issue.

As a country what can we do to assist students with fees. Isn't there a way we can collectively create a fund to assist. #FeesMustFall,” the DJ asked.

L'vovo stepped in to share his opinion that things like “a collective fund” would imply that citizens fix the mess that he feels has been created by greed of government officials and “being led by thugs”.

The musician said the way he sees it, money isn't the problem, the government and its leadership is.

Again citizens to the front. When government has lied, increased VAT to 15% supposedly to fund free education, then not provide it but citizens keep paying more VAT. The problem isn't money — it's greed and being led by thugs!”

Last year, L'vovo's fans started noticing a change on his social media when the artist started voicing his opinions on socio-economic issues and politics.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, the musician explained that he had made it his mission to use his platforms to help “voiceless” South Africans, by advocating for them on issues that are close to his heart.

‘Police kill a civilian but don't do anything against criminals' — Celebs outraged by Wits shooting

"Why does it take a dead black body for our government to give us our basic human right?" Prince Kaybee asked.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

“It’s a mistake [if people think that] I’m not into politics, but I’m raising things that are affecting us as South Africans. I’m not a politician and I will never be a politician, but I’m raising my voice,” he said.

“I am the voice to the voiceless. There are people that can’t speak, and if we don’t [raise] our voices to the president or to the nation, they will think we are fine with everything that is happening, and they will just carry on,” Lvovo said at the time.

