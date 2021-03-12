'The problem isn't money, it's greed,' Lvovo responds to Black Coffee's #FeesMustFall funding request

As the debates around tertiary education fees continue to dominate the TL after the #asinamali protest on Wednesday, DJ Black Coffee is one of the many people who took to their TL to try to find a solution.

However, kwaito artist L'vovo feels Coffee's suggestion is answering the wrong question.

Wits students and police clashed in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday during a protest against the financial exclusion of some students with historical debt.

Black Coffee took to his Twitter to ask SA if there were alternative ways to solve the fees issue.

“As a country what can we do to assist students with fees. Isn't there a way we can collectively create a fund to assist. #FeesMustFall,” the DJ asked.

L'vovo stepped in to share his opinion that things like “a collective fund” would imply that citizens fix the mess that he feels has been created by greed of government officials and “being led by thugs”.

The musician said the way he sees it, money isn't the problem, the government and its leadership is.

“Again citizens to the front. When government has lied, increased VAT to 15% supposedly to fund free education, then not provide it but citizens keep paying more VAT. The problem isn't money — it's greed and being led by thugs!”