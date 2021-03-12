WATCH | Chef David Higgs chats about his passion for food and motorsport on ‘Celeb Rides’

In this week's episode of Celeb Rides, chef and Johannesburg restauranteur David Higgs reveals his love for all things cars.

Ney and David took his Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 for spin, and got down to chatting about his illustrious career, David's critically acclaimed restaurants Marble and Saints and his passion for motorsports.

The pair also headed over to the kitchen where things got heated as Mile 8: A Book About Cooking author David whipped out his skills to teach Ney a thing or two from his culinary experience.

Meanwhile, Zee is out and about, living it up on the set of Sportscene's Put Me On music video, mingling with up-and-coming stars.

Scandal actor Brighton Ngoma gives fans the low-down on plans for his dream garage.

This week's episode of Celeb Rides is *chef's kiss*!

