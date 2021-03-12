TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Chef David Higgs chats about his passion for food and motorsport on ‘Celeb Rides’

12 March 2021 - 14:00
Restauranteur and chef David Higgs on 'Celeb Rides'.
Restauranteur and chef David Higgs on 'Celeb Rides'.
Image: Supplied

In this week's episode of Celeb Rides, chef and Johannesburg restauranteur David Higgs reveals his love for all things cars.

Ney and David took his Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 for spin, and got down to chatting about his illustrious career, David's critically acclaimed restaurants Marble and Saints and his passion for motorsports. 

The pair also headed over to the kitchen where things got heated as Mile 8: A Book About Cooking author David whipped out his skills to teach Ney a thing or two from his culinary experience. 

Meanwhile, Zee is out and about, living it up on the set of Sportscene's Put Me On music video, mingling with up-and-coming stars.

Scandal actor Brighton Ngoma gives fans the low-down on plans for his dream garage. 

This week's episode of Celeb Rides is *chef's kiss*!

Make sure you don’t miss Celeb Rides this Saturday from 9.30am with Ney the Bae and DJ Sabby, only on Ignition TV.

Watch here:

Things get heated when Ney joins celebrity chef David Higgs in the Ultimate Masterclass but first they go for a drive in his Mercedes-Benz GLC 63. Zee is out on the set of the new 'Sportscene: Put Me On' music video catching up with up-and-coming stars. Actor and petrolhead Brighton Ngoma shows us his dream garage.

WATCH | Rich Mnisi is all about style & power on this week's 'Celeb Rides'

Catch 'Celeb Rides' this Saturday at 9.30am on Ignition TV.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | DJ JazziQ hangs out with 'Celeb Rides'

Catch 'Celeb Rides' this Saturday at 9.30am on Ignition TV.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Moonchild Sanelly has engines revved up on 'Celeb Rides'

The 'Bashiri' hitmaker was chatting all things Beyonce and Diplo!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Actress Anne Nhira, who fought for Zodwa to be banned from Zim, dies TshisaLIVE
  2. CONFIRMED: Vusi Kunene is leaving ‘Generations: The Legacy’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Zakes Mda weighs in on Nomzamo Mbatha's 'fake African accent' for 'Coming 2 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG claps back at fashion police: ‘I’m putting on what I want’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Keswa 'fear' for their lives due to a stalker TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X