Family heartbroken at actor Menzi Ngubane's death

Well-known actor Menzi Ngubane, 56, has died.

A family member, who did not want to be named, confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE on Saturday. He said the family was in shock and would release a statement on Sunday.

Details around the death are unknown.

A social media account bearing Ngubane's name also shared his picture and a brief caption that read, “A giant has fallen”.

The family member said the social media notification was posted on the instruction of Ngubane's wife, Sikelelwa.