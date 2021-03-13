TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Inside Sfiso Ncwane’s son Mawenza’s house party

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
13 March 2021 - 10:00
Mawenza Ncwane celebrated his birthday recently.
Image: Mawenza Ncwane's Instagram

Late gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's son Mawenza celebrated his birthday recently in style, throwing a big bash at home.

The actor had originally planned a weekend away for his special day, but later changed his mind and asked his mom, reality show star Ayanda Ncwane, to have a house party instead.

Ayanda brought in the finest caterers, chefs and photographers around to make the party hella memorable.

Nono Events, who does the décor for some of Mzansi's biggest celeb parties, including Enhle Mbali's recent birthday bash, made the garden pop with a blue and white-themed set up.

Chef to the stars, Chef Black, provided the eats.

Both Ayanda and Mawenza posted snaps and videos of the party on social media, for all of us who weren't able to be there.

It's cool, Mawenza. Our invite is probably still in the mail.

