'I was apparently too dark & ugly to make it' - Gigi Lamayne slams industry ‘traitors’

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has lambasted the SA hip-hop industry for being “traitors of the culture” and said she was “apparently too dark and ugly” to be successful in the industry.

The rapper left tweeps shook earlier this week when she took to Twitter with a series of tweets to expose the industry.

Her rant was seemingly sparked by her belief that SA rappers are still trying hard to mimic American hip-hop and often disregard embracing their African identity.

“I’ve had to fight since I joined this industry. Your artists are worse though. They are traitors to the culture. I was apparently too dark and ugly to make it, now people wanna smile? Why?”

“Your industry is the pits SA,” she added.