Lol! A fan says he will do anything for Bonang, and here is her demand!
Bonang Matheba is giving people what they want this week after a fan gave her an offer she could not refuse!
It all began after a tweep professed his undying love for the star and fellow celeb Mel Bala. He said he would do anything for the pair.
Intrigued by the tweet, Bonang made her demands clear and said a trip to the salon would suffice.
“Please send me money, need to do my hair (heart emoji)” said Bonang.
Please send me money, need to do my hair. ❤ https://t.co/5MOIx904Ep— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) March 9, 2021
It seems the fan is staying true to his word and asked for her banking details. And boy was the princess of champopo living for the love and devotion!
Followers were LOL-ing over the hilarious moment, with many praising the star for responding in true Bonang style.
Here are some of the responses:
U just chased a potential headache away. pic.twitter.com/CbZWY5Ofxq— nunu khumalo (@nunukhumalo) March 9, 2021
Birdman after seeing that he started something he can't finish: pic.twitter.com/o9ekxeDji4— Angelinah⭐NM5🦄 (@Sphiwe_Angeline) March 9, 2021
Poor guy now just switched off his phone when are you ladies going to stop terrorizing our men pic.twitter.com/IwdWC1Lms2— MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE (@AndreYardman) March 9, 2021
One more ninja down😂🤣😂 let's finish them sweerie. pic.twitter.com/EoAa5pTMXb— Matodzi (@Matodzi_Muloiwa) March 9, 2021
That time her hairdo bill will exhaust all my net worth pic.twitter.com/DqLnG5gkkS— non-admitted attorney (@iam_lwaz) March 9, 2021
The star often partakes in Bonang fangirl seshes with the B-force!
Last year, a super stan posted a photo of herself having breakfast with a photo of Bonang.
“Wimpy East London sitting with Bonang, don’t ask me how!” said the Twitter user.
Touched by the funny yet adorable moment, Bonang played along with the fan.
“Great morning. Thank you, baby!” tweeted Bonang.