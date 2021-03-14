TshisaLIVE

Lol! A fan says he will do anything for Bonang, and here is her demand!

14 March 2021 - 12:00
Some fans will do anything for Queen B Bonang Matheba!
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba is giving people what they want this week after a fan gave her an offer she could not refuse!

It all began after a tweep professed his undying love for the star and fellow celeb Mel Bala. He said he would do anything for the pair.

Intrigued by the tweet, Bonang made her demands clear and said a trip to the salon would  suffice.

Please send me money, need to do my hair (heart emoji)” said Bonang.

It seems the fan is staying true to his word and asked for her banking details. And boy was the princess of champopo living for the love and devotion!

Followers were LOL-ing over the hilarious moment, with many praising the star for responding in true Bonang style.

Here are some of the responses:

The star often partakes in Bonang fangirl seshes with the B-force!

Last year, a super stan posted a photo of herself having breakfast with a photo of Bonang.

“Wimpy East London sitting with Bonang, don’t ask me how!” said the Twitter user.

Touched by the funny yet adorable moment, Bonang played along with the fan.

“Great morning. Thank you, baby!” tweeted Bonang.

