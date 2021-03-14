TshisaLIVE

Shimza: We gonna be wealthy, wear what we want, not this Bill Gates thing of looking apologetic!

14 March 2021 - 13:00
DJ Shimza says he wants to enjoy his hard-earned money.
Image: Supplied

Musician Shimza says when it comes to balling in his future, he will go all out!

Taking to Twitter, the star had a hopeful statement for his fans. Manifesting a baller life for all those reading, Shimza gave us insight into how he would live his life if he were raking in the cash

“We are going to be wealthy, wear what we want, be driven in what we want and stay where we want,” said Shimza.

Once he has acquired his wealth, billionaire Bill Gates’ down-to-earth look is definitely not what he wants to project!

His comments sparked a massive debate on the TL, with some siding with Shimza and others slamming the star.

Shimza is on a mission to get those coins and recently announced he is opening his second restaurant, called Fridays, in Midrand. This follows the success of his restaurant The Hang Awt in Tembisa, Johannesburg. 

“I’m on two restaurants, one in Tembisa and one in Midrand, The Hang Awt and Fridays,” he tweeted.

