Shimza: We gonna be wealthy, wear what we want, not this Bill Gates thing of looking apologetic!
Musician Shimza says when it comes to balling in his future, he will go all out!
Taking to Twitter, the star had a hopeful statement for his fans. Manifesting a baller life for all those reading, Shimza gave us insight into how he would live his life if he were raking in the cash
“We are going to be wealthy, wear what we want, be driven in what we want and stay where we want,” said Shimza.
Once he has acquired his wealth, billionaire Bill Gates’ down-to-earth look is definitely not what he wants to project!
We gon be wealthy, wear what we want, be driven in what we want and stay where we want. Not this Bill Gates thing of looking apologetic! Nna nka se gone! I’m sorry!— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) March 8, 2021
His comments sparked a massive debate on the TL, with some siding with Shimza and others slamming the star.
Different things appeal to different people so nobody is wrong— Mommy Bear 😍 (@Mabuzy2) March 8, 2021
But gag is Bill those high end fashions probably begging Bill for endorsement but don't know you pic.twitter.com/ANBIFzleH8— Dr July 27 (@Mandlebala) March 9, 2021
Some South Africans will catch the bus late, just enjoy life bro 👌— IdolFarmer🇿🇦 #putsouthafricans1st (@Macingwane_m) March 9, 2021
When you are rich you will do just that but when you’re wealthy you nolonger care much about labels n brands— madega tshifhiwa (@TshifhiwaMadega) March 9, 2021
Revolutionary— Ceebu (@CeebuTHproducer) March 8, 2021
We need more people like u🤜 pic.twitter.com/6t3mF1MaLG
Theres nothing wrong in how ever one spends their money, the thing is these hyper people have given in. Mosadi keyena amo rekelang diaparo. Feder he has property where he wants, drive collectable cars or collects limited edition cars. ANYWAY, point is no one is wrong— Ofentse Ditlopo (@PRODUKT_IVY) March 8, 2021
Shimza is on a mission to get those coins and recently announced he is opening his second restaurant, called Fridays, in Midrand. This follows the success of his restaurant The Hang Awt in Tembisa, Johannesburg.
“I’m on two restaurants, one in Tembisa and one in Midrand, The Hang Awt and Fridays,” he tweeted.