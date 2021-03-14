WATCH | Lasizwe and Mihlali put on each other's make-up, BLIND FOLDED

Besties Mihlali and Lasizwe have BEEN dominating on YouTube and again had the internet in a mess this week with their latest collab.

The pair, who had tongues wagging last year with their hilarious skit about a dead slay queen who gets a makeover, did another make-up video - this time blindfolded.

It all started with a good ol' chat and some laughs, before the pair got down to business.

It was a mess as Mihlali drew dancer Kamo Mphela as her inspiration and got to work.

We won't spoil the video any more, but just a word of advice: Don't try this at home. You might lose an eye.