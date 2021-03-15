TshisaLIVE

5 times Trevor Noah stole the show as host of the Grammy Awards

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 March 2021 - 10:00
Trevor Noah did an amazing job hosting the Grammys.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

SA comedian Trevor Noah finally got his moment to shine as the host of the 2021 instalment of the Grammys and has been applauded for knocking the gig out of the park!

Here's five moments where Trevor had fans stanning. 

His 'on point' opening monologue

Fans knew right at the beginning that Trevor was the right man for the job, when he opened the show with a powerful but hilarious monologue, reminding everyone how different the past year has been but that there was reason to celebrate regardless.

“I’ll be your host tonight as we celebrate the last 10 years of music that got us through the last 10 years of coronavirus. I know it’s been one year, but it feels like 10.”

The Buckingham Palace and other jokes

As Trevor explained how things were going to work for the 2021 prestigious ceremony, he couldn't let the moment to joke about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview pass. He explained that the nominees were seated in the tables surrounding him awaiting their awards as he walked through a large outdoor tent.

“So right now, there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace,” he said.

That Beyoncé announcement moment

Beyoncé picked up three awards at the Grammys ceremony; Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl, Best R & Performance for Black Parade, and Best Rap Performance for her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage.

Everyone who knows Trevor, knows he's a big a member of the Beehive as most people in the world, so when he announced that Beyoncé is now the holder of the record for most Grammy wins by a female artist and by any male or female singer, the joy on his face was a moment on its own.

Trevor's haircut also took a life of it's own

People just loved his aesthetic, his relatable commentary on music and how music affects his life had the audience hooked.

Meanwhile tweeps loved every moment of Trevor's hosting. Chrissy Teigen was one of the many Grammy awards viewers that gave him the thumbs up!

Here are some of the reactions below:

