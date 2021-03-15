7 emotional tributes - Menzi Ngubane’s co-stars remember the late acting legend

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have graced the screen alongside Menzi Ngibane and took to social media at the weekend to pay tribute to the late actor.

A family member, who did not want to be named, confirmed Menzi's death to TshisaLIVE on March 13. The veteran actor died of a stroke at his home after a 10-year battle relating to kidney disease and diabetes.

The star graced TV screens in a career spanning several decades, including in the role as Sbusiso Dhlomo on popular SABC1 soapie Generations, and most recently as Judas in Isibaya.

'This is too much”

Connie Ferguson starred alongside Menzi on Generations and hired him to be on her production The Queen last year.

Taking to Instagram, she said the news was “too much” and had left her speechless.

“As legends never die, you live on in our hearts and your amazing library of work,” she added.