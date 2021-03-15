Halala! Beyoncé's 'Brown Skin Girl' wins a Grammy, Anatii's contribution applauded

Musician and songwriter Anatii has made SA proud after his song with Beyoncé and Wizkid, Brown Skin Girl, won a Grammy.

The track, which previously bagged a Soul Train Award, won the Best Music Video category at Sunday night's glitzy ceremony.

Anatii is listed as one of the songwriters on the track, which was featured on Beyoncé’s album Lion King: The Gift.

The award also gave Bey's nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy her first Grammy, the second youngest in history to do so.

Anatii has not yet reacted to the win but has in the past shared his gratitude to Beyoncé for giving him a chance to be part of the “incredible team” behind the song.

“The energy was pure! The cultural shift has begun!” he wrote, adding that he felt honoured to “be among such amazing souls”.

Social media was flooded with messages of congratulations for the SA hitmaker, with many calling it a historic moment for the country.