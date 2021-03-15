TshisaLIVE

Halala! Beyoncé's 'Brown Skin Girl' wins a Grammy, Anatii's contribution applauded

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
15 March 2021 - 09:00
Anatii was praised for his work on Bey's Grammy award-winning track 'Brown Skin Girl'.
Anatii was praised for his work on Bey's Grammy award-winning track 'Brown Skin Girl'.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician and songwriter Anatii has made SA proud after his song with Beyoncé and Wizkid, Brown Skin Girl, won a Grammy.

The track, which previously bagged a Soul Train Award, won the Best Music Video category at Sunday night's glitzy ceremony.

Anatii is listed as one of the songwriters on the track, which was featured on Beyoncé’s album Lion King: The Gift.

The award also gave Bey's nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy her first Grammy, the second youngest in history to do so.

Anatii has not yet reacted to the win but has in the past shared his gratitude to Beyoncé for giving him a chance to be part of the “incredible team” behind the song.

“The energy was pure! The cultural shift has begun!” he wrote, adding that he felt honoured to “be among such amazing souls”.

Social media was flooded with messages of congratulations for the SA hitmaker, with many calling it a historic moment for the country.

'Prayer works': Mzansi celebrates Anatii’s Soul Train win

Anatii won big in the States
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Anatii nominated for Soul Train Award for track with Beyoncé

Whoop! Whoop! Anatii has scored a nomination for the Soul Train Music Awards.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

iFani on THOSE AKA & Anatii twars: It was never that deep!

It's not the Ifani's fault y'all don't get his kind of humour peeps...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Porsches, prayers and flowing white dresses — inside Enhle Mbali’s majestic ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘The male Zodwa Wabantu’ - SK Khoza shuts down the net with bum snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Eastern Cape actress Noxolo Maqashalala dies TshisaLIVE
  4. Lol! A fan says he will do anything for Bonang, and here is her demand! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Inside Sfiso Ncwane’s son Mawenza’s house party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X