Lesego Thlabi calls out racism after Sharon Osbourne’s ‘meltdown’

Comedian Lesego Thlabi has hit back at US TV personality Sharon Osbourne after she had a meltdown in support of Piers Morgan when he came under fire for his comments about Meghan Markle.

During an episode of The Talk, Sharon doubled down on her backing Piers. After being questioned whether she supports his alleged racism, the teary-eyed star insisted on her love for Piers while lashing out at co-host Sheryl Underwood.