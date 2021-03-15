Lesego Thlabi calls out racism after Sharon Osbourne’s ‘meltdown’
Comedian Lesego Thlabi has hit back at US TV personality Sharon Osbourne after she had a meltdown in support of Piers Morgan when he came under fire for his comments about Meghan Markle.
During an episode of The Talk, Sharon doubled down on her backing Piers. After being questioned whether she supports his alleged racism, the teary-eyed star insisted on her love for Piers while lashing out at co-host Sheryl Underwood.
A clip of the breakdown went viral with people from across the globe weighing in on the situation, including Trending SA host Lesego. Taking to Twitter, the star lambasted Sharon for playing the victim when it comes to being complicit in racism.
“Even when we’re the victimised party, we have to coddle and baby ww through it. We are forced to point out where racism is because otherwise, we’re exaggerating. Racism isn’t just a phrase or a word. And for her to tell her not to cry because SHE should be crying ... chiiiiile,” wrote Lesego.
Even when we’re the victimised party, we have to coddle and baby ww through it. We are forced to point out where racism is because otherwise we’re exaggerating. Racism isn’t just a phrase or a word. And for her to tell her not to cry because SHE should be crying... chiiiiile https://t.co/XiMXckuZQg— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 11, 2021
Lesego also hit back at Sharon’s tone and how she plays victim at the expense of her co-host Sheryl being considered the bully in the situation.
“She doesn’t want to be educated as she’s so annoyingly yelling. She wants to gaslight Sheryl and paint herself as the victim. Them ww tears honey. The most dangerous weapon. And now anything Sheryl says will make her look like the big black bully,” she tweeted.
She doesn’t want to be educated as she’s so annoyingly yelling. She wants to gaslight Sheryl and paint herself as the victim. Them ww tears honey. The most dangerous weapon. And now anything Sheryl says will make her look like the big black bully. pic.twitter.com/eQWy1xqrbj— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 11, 2021
The local star often takes to social media to call it like she sees it. Recently after a conversation about gold diggers popped up on Twitter, the star hit back at claims that SA women “take the top spot when it comes to being gold diggers”.
“Men with actual gold to dig spend absolutely zero time worrying about ‘gold diggers’. You and your five friends go out and share a hubbly and a bucket of 10 beers but you think women who love champagne and overseas trips are trying to get at you?! Hahaha stfu,” said Lesego.