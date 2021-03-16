Da L.E.S and Saso’s all-white party requirements have the TL in a mess
Rapper Da L.E.S once again had the TL in meltdown mode after a list of grooming requirements for his All White Brunch with DreamTeam's Saso went viral.
The muso's all-white parties were a highlight on the social calendar a few years ago and always had people talking for its exclusivity.
In 2017 a party was reportedly shut down by the City of Joburg after noise and other complaints by neighbours in the area.
Da L.E.S has tried to resurrect the parties in recent years and a 2021 edition, to be held next weekend in Durban, is no less exclusive.
A policy flyer shared online this week claims that if you don't get a personal invite to the party, don't bother turning up because the guest list will be strictly adhered to.
But it was the strict grooming guidelines that really had tongues wagging.
“Fellas: Haircuts, shape-ups and clean shaves are a must. Ladies: Hair-dos, waxing, manicures and pedicures are a must,” it read.
Users were stressed by the requirements and soon filled the TL with questions, memes and jokes about the party, Da L.E.S and his “demands”.
When you get that email confirming that you made it onto DA les 's all white party guest list pic.twitter.com/qjj18Pm9Ud— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 16, 2021
Da Les and Saso kicking girls for not waxing at their all white party. pic.twitter.com/qZdDAKkCjP— Tshepo Tlhopile (@TlhopileTshepo) March 16, 2021
E le your BF being denied entry at Da Les ‘s party pic.twitter.com/GRWcDt2uie— The-Habman!👑 (@Habs_) March 15, 2021
When Da Les Bouncers see Sjava entering ka back door 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zaget3I4xd— Nosphiwe (@nosphiwevixen) March 15, 2021
"Helang! Wake up and wax for Da les party my babyy just incase you get the email" pic.twitter.com/21g3uEvBwX— uSukoluhle❤ (@Nok_BONGaa) March 15, 2021
Me watching other kids get the invite to Da Les and Saso's All Waxed Party. 😫 pic.twitter.com/UG9HB000wT— Mrs. U (@Motlatsi_U) March 15, 2021
Sjava is definitely not gonna be invited to that Da Les party 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/XqvDXVYld4— Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) March 15, 2021