Da L.E.S and Saso’s all-white party requirements have the TL in a mess

Rapper Da L.E.S once again had the TL in meltdown mode after a list of grooming requirements for his All White Brunch with DreamTeam's Saso went viral.

The muso's all-white parties were a highlight on the social calendar a few years ago and always had people talking for its exclusivity.

In 2017 a party was reportedly shut down by the City of Joburg after noise and other complaints by neighbours in the area.

Da L.E.S has tried to resurrect the parties in recent years and a 2021 edition, to be held next weekend in Durban, is no less exclusive.

A policy flyer shared online this week claims that if you don't get a personal invite to the party, don't bother turning up because the guest list will be strictly adhered to.

But it was the strict grooming guidelines that really had tongues wagging.

“Fellas: Haircuts, shape-ups and clean shaves are a must. Ladies: Hair-dos, waxing, manicures and pedicures are a must,” it read.

Users were stressed by the requirements and soon filled the TL with questions, memes and jokes about the party, Da L.E.S and his “demands”.