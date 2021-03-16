‘I always knew that guy was special’ — AKA on Burna Boy winning a Grammy
Rapper AKA has once again set aside his beef with former friend Burna Boy to congratulate the Nigerian muso on his Grammy win.
Burna Boy walked away with the World Music Album award at Sunday night's ceremony for his project Twice as Tall.
While he was the toast of most of the continent for his win, a fan came creeping into AKA's mentions to ask him if he had heard the news.
AKA, who previously had a public spat with Burna Boy, said he always tipped the muso to be a star.
“I always knew that guy was something special. What a King. Just because I decided to defend my country doesn’t mean I can't appreciate his greatness,” AKA wrote.
He also said local fans were “fortunate” to know Burna Boy before the world did.
That guy has always been who he is today. We were just fortunate to know it before the world did. https://t.co/6eA0P5DNjs— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 16, 2021
AKA and Burna Boy were once besties, working on the hit tracks All Eyes on Me and Baddest together.
But things took a turn for the worse in 2019 when Burna Boy urged black foreigners in SA to protect themselves against the xenophobic attacks and alleged discrimination in the country at the time. He also told AKA, in a now-deleted tweet, to “beef up” his security.
AKA called out Burna Boy and asked for an apology.
AKA has since tried to downplay the feud, telling a fan last year that their tweet about the beef was better left in 2019.
Last year AKA backed Burna Boy after he was mocked for losing out on a Grammy in the same category.
“I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement,” he said.