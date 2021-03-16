‘I always knew that guy was special’ — AKA on Burna Boy winning a Grammy

Rapper AKA has once again set aside his beef with former friend Burna Boy to congratulate the Nigerian muso on his Grammy win.

Burna Boy walked away with the World Music Album award at Sunday night's ceremony for his project Twice as Tall.

While he was the toast of most of the continent for his win, a fan came creeping into AKA's mentions to ask him if he had heard the news.

AKA, who previously had a public spat with Burna Boy, said he always tipped the muso to be a star.

“I always knew that guy was something special. What a King. Just because I decided to defend my country doesn’t mean I can't appreciate his greatness,” AKA wrote.

He also said local fans were “fortunate” to know Burna Boy before the world did.