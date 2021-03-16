TshisaLIVE

‘I always knew that guy was special’ — AKA on Burna Boy winning a Grammy

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
16 March 2021 - 10:00
Burna Boy and AKA were once close friends.
Burna Boy and AKA were once close friends.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Rapper AKA has once again set aside his beef with former friend Burna Boy to congratulate the Nigerian muso on his Grammy win.

Burna Boy walked away with the World Music Album award at Sunday night's ceremony for his project Twice as Tall.

While he was the toast of most of the continent for his win, a fan came creeping into AKA's mentions to ask him if he had heard the news.

AKA, who previously had a public spat with Burna Boy, said he always tipped the muso to be a star.

“I always knew that guy was something special. What a King. Just because I decided to defend my country doesn’t mean I can't appreciate his greatness,” AKA wrote.

He also said local fans were “fortunate” to know Burna Boy before the world did.

AKA and Burna Boy were once besties, working on the hit tracks All Eyes on Me and Baddest together.

But things took a turn for the worse in 2019 when Burna Boy urged black foreigners in SA to protect themselves against the xenophobic attacks and alleged discrimination in the country at the time. He also told AKA, in a now-deleted tweet, to “beef up” his security.

AKA called out Burna Boy and asked for an apology.

AKA has since tried to downplay the feud, telling a fan last year that their tweet about the beef was better left in 2019.

Last year AKA backed Burna Boy after he was mocked for losing out on a Grammy in the same category.

“I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement,” he said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

AKA on #WitsProtests: When police fire at students they don’t care if you wear a red beret or a yellow T-shirt

"I have marched with the students before and I have no problem marching with them again," said AKA.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Let it go! AKA slams tweep bringing up 'old' beef with Burna Boy

"2019 just called and said they need their tweet back,” said AKA.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'He's still a champion'- AKA defends Burna Boy after Grammy loss

'We still consider him a winner'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Lol! A fan says he will do anything for Bonang, and here is her demand! TshisaLIVE
  2. 5 times Trevor Noah stole the show as host of the Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Where were the real friends to check on her?' - Masasa & Zola debate Noxolo ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Porsches, prayers and flowing white dresses — inside Enhle Mbali’s majestic ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘The male Zodwa Wabantu’ - SK Khoza shuts down the net with bum snap TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X