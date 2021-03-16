IN MEMES | 'The River' fans can't believe Zweli, aka Lala, is finally seeing the light
The River fans are celebrating the return of “woke Zweli” after he decided to prove why he is the police commissioner by investigating his wife's involvement in the death of the pilot who was his only lead in Tumi's helicopter crash death case.
Zweli is married to Lindiwe, who every knows is a gangster, and they've watched the pair interact with the hope Zweli will one day figure out he's sleeping with the missing piece of every crime puzzle he's had to solve.
Fans of Lindiwe know the mining mogul is directly or indirectly responsible for the death and most of the crimes Zweli couldn't solve. Due to being too “trusting”, Zweli has been oblivious to the fact that he serves as Lindiwe's “inside man” at the police station because he tells her everything during pillow talk.
On Monday, finally feeling like Zweli has caught on to her conniving ways, Lindiwe resorted to crying and breaking down in Zweli's arms so he wouldn't go to work where he would continue to investigate her.
Now fans are wondering if the storyline will have the typical ending they've seen before where Lindiwe is always two-steps forward and will manage to allude Zweli once more. Others are hoping things will be different this time and maybe Lindiwe will finally be nabbed for her crimes.
Fans have admitted The River would never be the same if Lindiwe lost her Madlabantu status.
If Zweli falls for this, IF👏 THIS👏DUDE👏FALLS👏 FOR👏 THESE👏 THEATRICS👏 CHILE #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/WQCkdzif8l— Thato (@onlygoggie) March 15, 2021
So wait let me get this straight, Zweli the POLICE Commissioner insists on handling this cas by himself but still 100% relies on Tshabalala for everything🤔 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/gbjH8DRtsw— IG: bosssindim (@SindiMzizi) March 15, 2021
Can lala stop confiding in lala about his case just ha one fela🤷🤷 otlabona 🤞 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/tCiZylmFPE— Sheshe🌸 (@tiisetsoMashish) March 10, 2021
RIP Lala 🥺🥺🥺 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/qtvH05aR5J— Malume Bae Asanda🏳️🌈 (@AsandaBhenya) March 12, 2021
#TheRiver1Magic Maybe Zweli is the next Dikana to die,lindiwe do your things 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qNBtDjHNd5— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 12, 2021
Meanwhile, tweeps have expressed they are tired and even bored with the “prolonged” blesser storyline but can't get over how entertaining it is to watch Thuso, aka Cobreezy, claim to be Refilwe's blesser.
Tweeps can't decide what's funnier between watching Cobra stress out over his newfound fame and its demand or watching Mabutho and Khabzela laugh at Cobra as he continues to lie.
Here are some of the reactions:
As much as the blesser storyline sindidikile I can't get over Cobra's lying ass and big headedness 😂#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/c8NrPALwbT— Yoliswa (@Yoliswaxo) March 15, 2021
#TheRiver1Magic Thuso's confidence since he lied about being the blesser pic.twitter.com/IlLoNm5Vgg— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 12, 2021
Man! Mabutho and Khabzela played Thuso. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/xXU3dEJtxP— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) March 15, 2021
So I am finally catching up on #TheRiver1Magic— Gontle Gasebuse (@Gogontle_G) March 9, 2021
Guys Cobra taking credit is really sending me hey... As for I am who you think I am 🤣🤣😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/ePEaOOoYW8