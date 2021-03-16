WATCH | Prince Kaybee joins #FeesMustFall protests

After weighing in on student protests in Johannesburg last week, musician Prince Kaybee decided to join a march against the cost of tertiary education on Monday.

The SA Congress of Students (Sascoc) called for a countrywide shutdown of 26 universities this week as students took to the streets to protest.

Among their demands were for universities to postpone the commencement of the academic year to March 30 2021; no fee increases for the year; that all students be allowed to register and graduate, irrespective of the quantum of debt owing to the university; and that the government bail out struggling institutions.

As the country geared up for the protests, Kaybee took to Twitter to ask where he could join the marches.

He later arrived at a protest in Johannesburg and live-streamed some of it on Instagram Live.