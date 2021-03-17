TshisaLIVE

Love etched in ink: Khanyi Mbau gets a tattoo of her bae

Khanyi Mbau inked her love for her bae.
Image: Khanyi Mbau's Instagram

While they only made things Instagram official last month, actress Khanyi Mbau has wasted no time in showing her commitment to her businessman bae Kudzai Mushonga.

The pair gave fans serious #CoupleGoals when they confirmed their romance in February, following it up with snaps of a Valentine’s Day surprise consisting of 1,250 roses and Louis V goodies.

While rumours swirl that the couple could tie the knot soon, Khanyi has revealed she got a tattoo of Kudzai on her hip.

She debuted the tat on Instagram in a pic of herself next to a pool.

On Instagram Stories Kudzai revealed Khanyi came home late last month with a tender hip and surprised him just before bed.

“Each time I touched your hip you would scream. Poor me didn’t know what was on your hip. When you showed me before bed time I was in shock. Love you always,” he wrote.

Khanyi's tattoo.
Image: Kudzai's Instagram
Image: Kudzai's Instagram
Image: Kudzai's Instagram

The tattoo comes amid claims the couple are preparing to walk down the aisle.

Responding to a question on Instagram Stories asking if he would marry his bae, Kudzai said: “Big yes. Paying lobola just now.”

He also posted snaps and videos of himself in Khanyi's “hometown” of Soweto and referred to her as his “wife”.

