Lvovo on alcohol water: Is it time to admit we have an alcohol problem as a country?

Outspoken kwaito star Lvovo Derrango has again questioned Mzansi's relationship with alcohol after it was reported that Flying Fish will launch a range of sparkling alcoholic water.

The brand announced last week that it would sell “sparkling water with real alcohol and a dash of fruit juice” in selected Pick n Pay Liquor stores from April.

It described the drink as “fruity, low in calories, carbs and sugar” and brings “excitement and versatility to any social occasion”.

While the jury is still out on whether it's needed in the liquor cabinet, Lvovo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the debate.

He questioned whether the introduction of alcohol water was a sign that we needed to check ourselves as a nation.

“It could be the time to realise we have an alcoholic problem as a country, but I don't know, I could be wrong,” he said.

One follower claimed SA had a real problem and was distracted from real issues by alcohol.

“I think we have a problem sir. In my space you get people heavily drunk during the week. People are making decisions about our lives while we busy drinking ourselves to death,” she said.

Another claimed that women may be the target market for the drink.

“The main target market now is women - more and more drinks like this are coming out. I doubt other third world countries have this much variety when it comes to alcoholic beverages, y'all can correct me if I'm wrong.”

Lvovo also had fans talking when he asked them to share the moment they realised they loved “alcohol more than humans”.