Twitter reacts after US host Wendy William claims April 10 is 'dedicated to her in SA'

US TV presenter Wendy Williams became the butt of jokes on social media after a video clip of her declaring April 10 is “Wendy Williams Day in SA” went viral.

The Wendy Williams show host landed on the SA Twitter trends list on Wednesday morning alongside the hashtag “Which South Africa” as tweeps wondered out loud who gave that information to the TV personality.

In the video, Wendy could be heard telling her audience she had just found out April 10 is her day in the country.

“Do you know what April 10 is? I just found out myself. April 10 is Wendy Williams Day in South Africa. I am not lying,” she said on the viral video clip cut from her latest show.

Watch the short clip below: