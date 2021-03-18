TshisaLIVE

Menzi Ngubane’s father 'succumbed to health challenges due to old age'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 March 2021 - 10:00
Menzi Ngubane's father died just days after his passing.
Image: Instagram/Menzi Ngubane

The family of the late Menzi Ngubane have revealed that his 91-year-old father Ndodeni Ngubane died due to “health complications and old age”, just days after his son.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Ngubane family announces the passing of their father. uBaba Ndodeni Ngubane was 91 years old. UBaba had health challenges due to old age, and on Tuesday 16 March he succumbed to pain and complications.”

Menzi's family remembered fondly how Menzi and his wife Sikelelwa hosted a birthday party to celebrate his life with family and those close to him last year.

uBaba Ngubane is survived by his son, Menzi's brother Boni.

Funeral details will be communicated as soon as the arrangements have been finalised.

Menzi died of a stroke in his home on March 13 after a 10-year battle relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes.

The iconic actor was very close to his father.

Posting about the celebration he and his family held for uBaba last year, Menzi took to Twitter to share how blessed he felt to still have his father around.

“This past weekend marked the most important celebration in my life. My dad turned 90 years old and my Queen and I decided to bring family and friends together to honour our most cherished gentleman, my dad. I feel very blessed to have him in my life, as much as I’m a father myself. I consider myself a son to him and still run to him for advice.

“He’s the strongest human being I’ve ever known, knowledgeable and I’m humbled to experience and learn from his wisdom ...” he added at the time. 

READ MORE

Menzi Ngubane's father dies, just days after his son

It comes as the family prepares to bury Menzi at his hometown in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
