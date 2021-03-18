Menzi Ngubane’s father 'succumbed to health challenges due to old age'

The family of the late Menzi Ngubane have revealed that his 91-year-old father Ndodeni Ngubane died due to “health complications and old age”, just days after his son.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Ngubane family announces the passing of their father. uBaba Ndodeni Ngubane was 91 years old. UBaba had health challenges due to old age, and on Tuesday 16 March he succumbed to pain and complications.”

Menzi's family remembered fondly how Menzi and his wife Sikelelwa hosted a birthday party to celebrate his life with family and those close to him last year.

uBaba Ngubane is survived by his son, Menzi's brother Boni.

Funeral details will be communicated as soon as the arrangements have been finalised.