WATCH | As 'Isibaya' nears its finale, here’s a first look at it's replacement 'Diep City'

After keeping details on the telenovela that would replace Isibaya under wraps, Mzansi Magic has finally given fans a first glimpse into Diep City.

The new show, which will take over Isibaya's time slot is about crime, faded dreams and redemption for four young women forced into a life of crime in high school. ⁣

Mzansi Magic shared the 55-second clip across its social media platforms, introducing Mzansi to the main cast.

In the video Nox and her group of friends can be seen standing on the rooftop and sharing advice to their younger selves in a cypher-like back and forth.

Diep City was created by the award-winning creator and director of popular drama Lockdown, Mandla N of Black Brain Productions. The story revolves around the trials, tribulations and exploits of Nokuthula “Nox” Jele, a small-time burglar and hustler played by former Scandal! actress Nozuko Ncayiyane.

Award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King and Mduduzi Mabaso are among a list of stars who will feature in the much-anticipated telenovela.

The thriller will air on Monday, April 5 at 8.30pm.

Watch the teaser below: