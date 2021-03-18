WATCH LIVE | Friends and family gather to pay tribute to Menzi Ngubane

Close friends and family of late acting legend Menzi Ngubane have gathered on Thursday to celebrate the life of the revered actor.

Menzi died at home on March 13 after a 10-year battle relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes.

In a statement, his family revealed that the actor died due to a stroke.

“It is with great sadness that the Ngubane family announces the passing of its son, acclaimed actor Menzi Ngubane, who passed away earlier today. The 56 year old award-winning actor passed away due to stroke at home. Menzi is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.”

Since news of Menzi's death was confirmed, fans have flooded social media with tributes honouring Menzi's life and talent, while his friends and industry mates have penned heartfelt condolence messages, remembering the legacy he leaves behind.

Menzi had a career that spanned more than 30 years and lit up TV screens on several prominent international and local films and productions. Many will remember the actor for his starring role in popular SABC1 soapie Generations as Sbusiso Dhlomo, and most recently as Judas in Isibaya.

Menzi will be laid to rest on March 20 after a funeral service in his hometown, Ladysmith. The proceedings will be shared on live stream; a link will be communicated in due course.