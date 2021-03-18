TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Friends and family gather to pay tribute to Menzi Ngubane

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 March 2021 - 12:05

The Live Virtual Memorial of Menzi Ngubs Ngubane.

Close friends and family of late acting legend Menzi Ngubane have gathered on Thursday to celebrate the life of the revered actor.

Menzi died at home on March 13 after a 10-year battle relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes.

In a statement, his family revealed that the actor died due to a stroke.

“It is with great sadness that the Ngubane family announces the passing of its son, acclaimed actor Menzi Ngubane, who passed away earlier today. The 56 year old award-winning actor passed away due to stroke at home. Menzi is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.”

Since news of Menzi's death was confirmed, fans have flooded social media with tributes honouring Menzi's life and talent, while his friends and industry mates have penned heartfelt condolence messages, remembering the legacy he leaves behind. 

Menzi had a career that spanned more than 30 years and lit up TV screens on several prominent international and local films and productions. Many will remember the actor for his starring role in popular SABC1 soapie Generations as Sbusiso Dhlomo, and most recently as Judas in Isibaya.

Menzi will be laid to rest on March 20 after a funeral service in his hometown, Ladysmith. The proceedings will be shared on live stream; a link will be communicated in due course.

READ MORE

Menzi Ngubane’s father 'succumbed to health challenges due to old age'

Menzi and his wife hosted a celebration for uBaba Ngubane last year when he turned 90.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘There'll never be another Menzi’ - Sonia Sedibe broken by former co-star's death

"There was a little bit of regret from my side, saying, 'I should have listened to my instinct and reached out to him and found out if he was okay".
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

‘His death leaves the whole of SA poorer’ - Mfundi Vundla pays tribute to Menzi Ngubane

"Young people wanted to be like him. He stood out. He leaves behind a legacy."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Top 5 iconic roles played by Menzi Ngubane

Who was your ultimate fave among the roles Menzi Ngubane played? Mazwi, Ngamla, Judas or a different character?
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

