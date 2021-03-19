AKA fuels lobola rumours after asking about the monetary value of a cow

Rapper AKA left the rumour mill turning at high speed on Thursday when he “randomly” asked tweeps to help him determine the monetary value of livestock.

The rapper recently popped the question to his girlfriend Nelli Tembe with an impressive rock and it has already been reported that he is well on his way to paying lobola for the woman of his dreams.

While both AKA and Nelli have not confirmed the lobola talks, AKA’s question about how much a cow goes for these days was all the confirmation tweeps needed to add to swirling rumours.

Knowing the fire his question would ignite, AKA tried to downplay things, saying he was asking for an unnamed friend.

“Quick question. What’s the going rate for a Cow in ZAR these days ... asking for a friend,” he tweeted.