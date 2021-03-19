Cassper says he won’t be pressured to be ‘savage’ for social media popularity
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has made it clear he’s not going to change who he is or how he interacts with friends just so he can get the “cool kid” approval from social media.
This after the rapper was dragged by some tweeps who went onto Instagram and found a comment he made on his friend and entrepreneur Nsovo M’s timeline.
Responding to one of Nsovo’s posts, Cassper jokingly asked Nsovo why the birthday message he sent showed only one tick. Cass proceeded to ask the guy if he had blocked him and forgot to mention it.
It was obviously a joke for the pair since Nsovo responded and clarified he had been forced to change numbers and the one Cassper texted was no longer working.
Nsovo then promised to get in touch with Cassper and that’s where the conversation ended.
That was until one tweep screengrabbed the brief convo and posted it on Twitter with the intention to drag Cassper.
The tweep captioned the screengrab with “cinga” which can be read as “just imagine” and went on to engage with others who felt Cassper was “twirling” for Nsovo and felt it was unattractive.
“Imagine seeing your man comment such on another man’s post,” said another tweep.
“Cassper acting like an ice boy,” tweeted another.
However, many came to Cassper’s defence, telling the troll there was nothing wrong with Cassper’s comment on Nsovo's IG.
The replies piled up and eventually caught Cassper’s attention. When the Tito Mboweni hitmaker came across the tweet, he simply asked why he wasn’t allowed to joke with his friends.
“Ya’ll don't joke with your friends? Damn!”
The rapper then made it clear he was not about the “social media standards” life and had no intention on fitting into the “savage” category.
“Yoh! Social media standards. So we must all aim to be savage nje? That’s the new cool? Could never be me!”
Yoh! Social media standards. So we must all aim to be savage nje? That's the new cool? Could never be me!!! Not minaiza!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 18, 2021