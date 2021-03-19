Cassper says he won’t be pressured to be ‘savage’ for social media popularity

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has made it clear he’s not going to change who he is or how he interacts with friends just so he can get the “cool kid” approval from social media.

This after the rapper was dragged by some tweeps who went onto Instagram and found a comment he made on his friend and entrepreneur Nsovo M’s timeline.

Responding to one of Nsovo’s posts, Cassper jokingly asked Nsovo why the birthday message he sent showed only one tick. Cass proceeded to ask the guy if he had blocked him and forgot to mention it.

It was obviously a joke for the pair since Nsovo responded and clarified he had been forced to change numbers and the one Cassper texted was no longer working.

Nsovo then promised to get in touch with Cassper and that’s where the conversation ended.