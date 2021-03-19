Kabza de Small applauds his mom for hustling with him before the fame

Amapiano producer and DJ Kabza de Small has taken time out to show appreciation for his mom and his number one fan, who he revealed has contributed extensively to his "come up" hustle.

Kabza, whose real name is Kabelo Motha, took to his Facebook with a heartfelt before and after post showing his then younger mom helping him sell his first-ever album on the side of the road before he was a well-established DJ.

Next to the throwback snaps, the DJ posted pics showing his current luxurious lifestyle and credited the success to hard work and support from his mother.

“The struggle was real, 'no matter what, the victory is certain and she will gain all the glory', mama,” he captioned his post.

