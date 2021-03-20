TshisaLIVE

Boity pens sweetest birthday message for Maps: ‘I love you to the moon and back’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 March 2021 - 16:00
Maps Maponyane got a heartfelt message for his birthday from Boity Thulo.
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo

Adding fuel to an already lit dating rumour, rapper Boity Thulo wrote the sweetest birthday message to her rumoured bae Maps Maponyane that left the TL going “awww”.

Boity and Maps have been friends for a while and their fans have been calling on the pair to date.

They ignited the rumour that they were an item a little over a year ago when they were spotted together a few times.

Taking to her Instagram on Maps’s 31st birthday, Boity wished him everything of the best and thanked him.

“Happy birthday to one of the brightest lights in my life!!” Boity began.

“You know words are never enough! Thank you, Mapsy. Thank you! For your heart, selflessness, your love. Thank you for always showing up for me. You have been a phenomenal part of my journey through this life thing!” 

Boity added a young prayer for Maps, and declared her love for him.

“May you continue to shine and rise as you always do. May your year be filled with answered prayers, peace of mind and the total feeling of God’s love for you! Have an incredible one! I Love you to the moon and back,” she said.

Boity and Maps have denied the romance rumours several times but fans continue to hope for something more.

Last year, the pair trended on Twitter after users spread a rumour that they were engaged.

Mr Buns quickly laughed off the suggestion.

“Y’all are ridiculous. Imagine you’re minding your own business, and logging on to find out you’re engaged!?” said Maps.

Boity opened up about their relationship on her reality show Boity: Own Your Throne, saying they were just friends.

“There are no vibes between me and Maps. We are homies. Geez!” said Boity.

