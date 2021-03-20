Boity pens sweetest birthday message for Maps: ‘I love you to the moon and back’

Adding fuel to an already lit dating rumour, rapper Boity Thulo wrote the sweetest birthday message to her rumoured bae Maps Maponyane that left the TL going “awww”.

Boity and Maps have been friends for a while and their fans have been calling on the pair to date.

They ignited the rumour that they were an item a little over a year ago when they were spotted together a few times.

Taking to her Instagram on Maps’s 31st birthday, Boity wished him everything of the best and thanked him.

“Happy birthday to one of the brightest lights in my life!!” Boity began.

“You know words are never enough! Thank you, Mapsy. Thank you! For your heart, selflessness, your love. Thank you for always showing up for me. You have been a phenomenal part of my journey through this life thing!”

Boity added a young prayer for Maps, and declared her love for him.

“May you continue to shine and rise as you always do. May your year be filled with answered prayers, peace of mind and the total feeling of God’s love for you! Have an incredible one! I Love you to the moon and back,” she said.