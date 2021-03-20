TshisaLIVE

‘I’ve never seen my sister so happy’- Lasizwe responds to Khanyi 'marriage rumours'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
20 March 2021 - 13:00
Lasizwe says his sister Khanyi is head-over-heels in love.
Lasizwe says his sister Khanyi is head-over-heels in love.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

Reality show star Lasizwe has weighed in on rumours that his sister, actress Khanyi Mbau, is set to walk down the aisle soon, telling fans he has never seen her so happy.

Khanyi and her businessman bae Kudzai Mushonga became Instagram official last month, and have been heating up the TL ever since.

The pair have also been quite candid about their relationship, and Kudzai spilled the tea recently about paying lobola for Khanyi.

Responding to a question on Instagram Stories asking if he would marry his bae, he said: “Big yes. Paying lobola just now.”

He also posted snaps and videos of himself in Khanyi's “hometown” of Soweto and referred to her as his wife.

Reacting to social media reports about their rumoured upcoming nuptials, Lasizwe said he could “advocate” for the couple.

“This is real love! I’ve never seen my sister so happy and content,” he said, adding that their relationship made him “want to believe in love again”.

Lasizwe is back in the dating game after a recent heartbreak.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Fake It 'Til You Make It Star detailed how he had bought his former bae a plane ticket to Cape Town and dropped him at the airport, only to later catch him at groove in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

READ MORE

5 times Khanyi and her bae lit up the TL with their loved-up snaps

Every month is the month of love for these two.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Khanyi Mbau on whether she 'dates men for money'

"The thing is with my relationships I treat them like how I buy a car or a house."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | 1,250 roses, Louis Vuitton & more! Inside Kudzai’s Valentine’s Day for Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi and Kudzai may have won the V-Day Olympics!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Khanyi Mbau romantically linked to Zim millionaire & alleged fugitive

Khanyi Mbau's new love interest Kudzai Terrence Mushonga is allegedly on the run from Zimbabwean authorities.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Winnie Ntshaba shrugs off Mfundi Vundla criticism after he contributes to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans can't believe Zweli, aka Lala, is finally seeing ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Madiba and the 'biliato': AKA & Cassper react to Kanye West's reported R96.8bn ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | As 'Isibaya' nears its finale, here’s a first look at it's replacement ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Bulgarian singer slammed for black face during ‘Jerusalema’ performance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X