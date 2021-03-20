TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fuming Kelly Khumalo slams body shamers: I happen to love my fat

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 March 2021 - 14:00
Kelly Khumalo didn't take kindly to people telling her she's gaining some fat.
Image: Kelly Khumalo/ Instagram

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has warned body shamers to stay off her page if all they want to do is comment on her gaining weight.

Kelly and her bestie Wanda Baloyi have been living their best lives on a young vacation in Mozambique.

After flooding their social media timelines with various bikini pictures and videos of them having fun, Kelly came across a few comments that threatened to dampen her spirits.

Along with all the comments of how she's a flame and how she's sexy, some social media users decided to body shame the singer.

However, sis wasn't having it and posted a video to let them know just where to get off.

In an IG video she recorded in her famous “Russian accent”, Kelly said she was back home and fuming.

“So as I was posting pictures and someone says to me “Hey Kelly, but you're looking nice but you're gaining some fat, maybe if you ..." Hey! Bit** stop it! If you don't have anything nice to say shut your mouth!” she said, adding that she happens to love her fat.

Watch the video below:

Kelly is particularly proud of her body and recently shared a PSA to her future man to let him know that she's done having babies.

In a video shared to Instagram, the star said after undergoing cosmetic surgical procedures like liposuction she's not “ruining herself” again.

“My future husband, you will have to settle for this. I am not ruining myself again. You will have to settle for the fact that I do not want more babies, If you want more, you're going to have money for me to buy another tummy and this time it will be tough,” Kelly said.

Anyway, here are the rest of the snaps from Kelly and Wanda's holiday:

