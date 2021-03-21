WATCH | Kairo gets her first visit from the tooth fairy!

Sweet! AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo wrote the cutest note about her first visit from the tooth fairy.

Kairo, who is one of Mzansi's cutest celeb kids and an influencer in her own right, told her 1 million followers about the recent experience.

“Last night I had a visit from the tooth fairy because yesterday, I lost my first baby tooth! I was so surprised that she actually came in the night and when I woke up this morning and found the tooth report and certificate from her, covered in fairy dust, I didn’t know what to say!

“Well, the tooth fairy knows my name and my birth date, she knows which tooth I’ve lost and she is very happy that I’ve been brushing my teeth (twice a day for 2 mins) and that I gave her a shiny white and very healthy tooth to build her house with! Can’t wait for the next visit!”