'eHostela' star Thobani Nzuza recalls funny fan moment that caused traffic on the highway

Even though he doesn't consider himself a 'celebrity', actor Thobani Nzuza has had to deal with more than a few hilarious fan moments.

Once people started recognising him even with a mask on, the eHostela actor knew his work really meant a lot to his growing fan base.

In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, Thobani laughed as he told the story of one bizarre incident that made him realise he was indeed a celebrated artist. Thobani recalled how a woman behind the till at the toll gate got star-struck and caused massive traffic behind him when she realised she was serving “Mndeni”.

“When people like or love you for your work, they can even see you behind a mask!” Thobani said.

“Recently, I was coming from KZN going through the toll gate, paying there ... So I took out my card to pay at the window and the lady just froze and looked at me, she didn't do anything for a moment and then stormed out the door! Then this gentleman came in and [said}: 'Sorry man, the lady couldn't handle the pressure, let me help you.'

“I didn't know what to do, like do I park, get out and go to her but also I was in a rush going to Joburg and we were on the freeway ... Yeah but the kind of reactions I meet from people are amazing and it's inspiring. It makes me think that maybe I really to affect people with what I do,” he said.