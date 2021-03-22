TshisaLIVE

Here’s how Zodwa is making a comeback to the groove

Zodwa's return to the groove after Covid-19 restrictions moved to level 1 has not been without controversy ...

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
22 March 2021 - 11:00
Zodwa Wabantu has been living her best life over the last few weeks.
Image: Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

After selling chickens and flirting with politics, Zodwa Wabantu is done with the lockdown distractions and back to her usual tricks: showing up at the groove.

When the Covid-19 lockdown was dropped to level 1 earlier this month, Zodwa celebrated by hitting some of the trendiest spots in the country, wasting no time in grabbing the headline (and any other slots) at events.

She jet-setted across Mzansi performing at shows and strip clubs.

And while she is quickly becoming a common fixture on a night out, it has not been without controversy.

She has been accused several times of not obeying Covid-19 safety protocols like social distancing and not wearing a mask, which is a criminal offence.

“At this rate you will catch the virus, you got to take a chill pill,” one fan expressed.

“Please become a responsible celebrity and ensure that Covid regulations are adhered to when performing,” another added.

Zodwa has shrugged off any criticism, ignoring the comments. She did not respond to requests for comment but, after coming under fire for not wearing a mask during lockdown last year, she told TshisaLIVE she was careful, and any event she went to would be sure to keep lockdown regulations.

Here are some snaps of her nights out:

