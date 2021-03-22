Inside Menzi and his wife Sikelelwa's love story

As she buried the love of her life on Saturday, Sikelelwa Sishuba wrote another page in the love story of her and Menzi Ngubane.

Menzi died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at his home. He was 56.

Menzi and Sikelelwa had been inseparable over the last few years, leaning on each other for support in hard times.

They met more than a decade ago but their romance only blossomed after Menzi's divorce in 2013.

“I GOT MY DIAMOND”

Menzi underwent a kidney transplant in 2014 after previously being rushed to hospital with kidney failure. He told Drum in 2018 he was grateful for a new lease on life and that Sikelelwa had been there for him since.

“I got my diamond and no-one will take her from me. I know the kind of woman I am marrying. I am very grateful to God. I remember when things were not going well for me, I prayed for unkosikazi (a good wife). I didn't say I want umfazi but unkosikazi,” he said.

Even though Menzi referred to Sikelelwa as his wife for more than two years, the pair finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony that same year.

“YOU MAKE LIFE WORTH LIVING”

They followed it up with an uMbondo ceremony.

In the Zulu tradition, after the wedding ceremony and lobola processes have taken place, the bride and her family are given an opportunity to reciprocate their gratitude to the in-laws by bearing them gifts.

“Behind every successful man, there’s a strong woman. I dedicate this day to my Queen, my pillar of strength, the wind beneath my wings. Appreciate umuntu wakho, make sure she’s happy every day because, without her, life will never be the same,” he said at the time.