Inside Menzi and his wife Sikelelwa's love story
As she buried the love of her life on Saturday, Sikelelwa Sishuba wrote another page in the love story of her and Menzi Ngubane.
Menzi died on March 13 after suffering a stroke at his home. He was 56.
Menzi and Sikelelwa had been inseparable over the last few years, leaning on each other for support in hard times.
They met more than a decade ago but their romance only blossomed after Menzi's divorce in 2013.
“I GOT MY DIAMOND”
Menzi underwent a kidney transplant in 2014 after previously being rushed to hospital with kidney failure. He told Drum in 2018 he was grateful for a new lease on life and that Sikelelwa had been there for him since.
“I got my diamond and no-one will take her from me. I know the kind of woman I am marrying. I am very grateful to God. I remember when things were not going well for me, I prayed for unkosikazi (a good wife). I didn't say I want umfazi but unkosikazi,” he said.
Even though Menzi referred to Sikelelwa as his wife for more than two years, the pair finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony that same year.
“YOU MAKE LIFE WORTH LIVING”
They followed it up with an uMbondo ceremony.
In the Zulu tradition, after the wedding ceremony and lobola processes have taken place, the bride and her family are given an opportunity to reciprocate their gratitude to the in-laws by bearing them gifts.
“Behind every successful man, there’s a strong woman. I dedicate this day to my Queen, my pillar of strength, the wind beneath my wings. Appreciate umuntu wakho, make sure she’s happy every day because, without her, life will never be the same,” he said at the time.
“THANK YOU FOR BEING MY PILLAR OF STRENGTH”
As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country, Menzi took to social media to share his gratitude for having Sikelelwa as his rock of certainty.
“Yesterday we celebrated my queen’s birthday, what a special day it was. Thank you MaNgubs for being my pillar of strength. This year has been full of ups and downs, but you remain my rock, always telling me to look on the bright side of life.”
“SHE IS BROKEN”
After Menzi's death a family member told TshisaLIVE that Sikelelwa was struggling to come to terms with her husband's passing.
“She is, naturally, battling to make sense of it all. She loved him so much and the loss is painful. She is broken but is trying to be strong. She has a lot of support but just needs time.”
“HAD IT NOT BEEN FOR YOU, MENZI WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO SMILE ON SET”
At his brother's memorial service on Thursday, Bonny Ngubane thanked Sikelelwa for loving Menzi so much.
Veteran actor Patrick Shai also paid tribute to her.
“I want to say, had it not been for you Sike, Menzi wouldn't have been able to smile on set. Had you not been the person Menzi could run to with all the dynamics on set, his health challenges and industry issues, had you not been the kind of woman you are, Menzi would not have been the kind of Menzi that we speak of so fondly today.
“I want you to reside in the comfort that you contributed immensely to the Menzi you gave to the industry,” Patrick said.