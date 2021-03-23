IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans excited to finally meet ‘Bra Sikes’
After having only known of Bra Sikes by name since Noah joined Skeem Saam, fans were delighted on Monday to finally put a face to Bra Sikes' notorious name.
Skeem Saam fans first heard the name Bra Sikes when Mokgadi introduced her long-lost son Noah to the Maputla family. Fans soon found out that Noah used to be a criminal and that his grandmother, Mary Matloga, is a classy gangster herself. As more secrets were “revealed”, fans joined the dots and realised that Noah is Bra Sikes' son.
However, all this time, fans only knew Bra Sikes by name and last night they finally met him.
The actor playing Bra Sikes is already a star and has a huge following on social media. His real name is Fortune Thobejane and he is the man behind the famous laughter on Mzansi magic telenovela Gomora. The actor also played the character of Jomo on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela.
“Wow! At long last we finally get to see the notorious Bra Sikes,” said one tweep.
“Lol Skeem Saam really came through with that Bra Sikes ... we never expected it,” added another.
#SkeemSaam me finally seeing the famous bra sikes pic.twitter.com/J2scw3qF5r— Nyeleti🥺💜 (@baby_lettiey) March 22, 2021
I already know he’s gonna nail this bra sikes story line 🤞🙌 #SkeemSaam https://t.co/TPeAvxj0pz— 𝑯𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏 𝑴 (@hellen_mathibe) March 22, 2021
While they were certainly excited to have finally put a face to Bra Sikes' name, his grand entrance onto their TV screens left a lot to be desired.
Skeem Saam fans struggled to make sense of how Bra Sikes managed to meet up with Noah when the young teenager was supposed to be in juvenile prison and Bra Sikes sure isn't juvenile.
Check out their confusion in memes below:
#SkeemSaam wasn't Noah sent to juvenile prison?? why is bra sikes there? im confused pic.twitter.com/LC2mo04pAo— Mr. G Ngonyama (@G_Ngonyama) March 22, 2021
