IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans excited to finally meet ‘Bra Sikes’

After having only known of Bra Sikes by name since Noah joined Skeem Saam, fans were delighted on Monday to finally put a face to Bra Sikes' notorious name.

Skeem Saam fans first heard the name Bra Sikes when Mokgadi introduced her long-lost son Noah to the Maputla family. Fans soon found out that Noah used to be a criminal and that his grandmother, Mary Matloga, is a classy gangster herself. As more secrets were “revealed”, fans joined the dots and realised that Noah is Bra Sikes' son.

However, all this time, fans only knew Bra Sikes by name and last night they finally met him.

The actor playing Bra Sikes is already a star and has a huge following on social media. His real name is Fortune Thobejane and he is the man behind the famous laughter on Mzansi magic telenovela Gomora. The actor also played the character of Jomo on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela.

“Wow! At long last we finally get to see the notorious Bra Sikes,” said one tweep.

“Lol Skeem Saam really came through with that Bra Sikes ... we never expected it,” added another.