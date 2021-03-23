Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancé Laconco reveals Duduzane Zuma ain't her type on #RHOD

Former president Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé, Nonkanyiso Conco, once again became the talk of the town after a 'truth or dare' game put her in the hot seat to answer questions about being attracted to Duduzane Zuma.

Nonkanyiso, who is also known as LaConco, has a sassiness that many got to learn on the reality show and is a true reality TV star.

During a truth or dare game, LaConco was asked had she not met the former president first, would she have dated his son Duduzane.

LaConco, having said multiple times that any topic relating to the Zumas was off limits for her, gave a quick response to the tricky question saying “definitely not” and then went on to explain that as a woman she has a certain type of men she goes for and Duduzane was not one of them.

“Because I’m so sure. I get so many stops, DMs ...”

LaConco first hit headlines in 2018 when she got engaged to Zuma. She had a son with him but reports soon emerged that the relationship had ended.

Meanwhile, tweeps loved the game and the saucy questions.

The Duduzane question was a win for many of LaConco's fans who have been dying for her to spill anything about the former president and his family.

Here are some of the reactions from the spicy episode: