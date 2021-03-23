TshisaLIVE

Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancé Laconco reveals Duduzane Zuma ain't her type on #RHOD

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 March 2021 - 10:00
Reality TV star LaConco.
Reality TV star LaConco.
Image: Twitter/LaConco

Former president Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancé, Nonkanyiso Conco, once again became the talk of the town after a 'truth or dare' game put her in the hot seat to answer questions about being attracted to Duduzane Zuma.

Nonkanyiso, who is also known as LaConco, has a sassiness that many got to learn on the reality show and is a true reality TV star.

During a truth or dare game, LaConco was asked had she not met the former president first, would she have dated his son Duduzane.

LaConco, having said multiple times that any topic relating to the Zumas was off limits for her, gave a quick response to the tricky question saying “definitely not” and then went on to explain that as a woman she has a certain type of men she goes for and Duduzane was not one of them.

“Because I’m so sure. I get so many stops, DMs ...”

LaConco first hit headlines in 2018 when she got engaged to Zuma. She had a son with him but reports soon emerged that the relationship had ended.

Meanwhile, tweeps loved the game and the saucy questions.

The Duduzane question was a win for many of LaConco's fans who have been dying for her to spill anything about the former president and his family.

Here are some of the reactions from the spicy episode:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Former president Jacob Zuma's fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco is now a radio DJ

Former president Jacob Zuma's fiancee, Nonkanyiso Conco, has joined KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station Vuma FM.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

LaConco, former president Jacob Zuma's ex, spices up housewives reality show

There may be no tea meetings or undying support from military veterans, but Jacob Zuma's former fiané, Nonkanyiso Conco, has set tongues wagging
News
3 weeks ago

Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route

Nonkanyiso Conco was once one of Jacob Zuma’s best-kept secrets, but now she’s giving South Africans access to her life.
News
2 months ago

Is there really a Zuma reality show or nah? Here's what we know so far

Award-winning producer Legend Manqele has neither denied or confirmed that there is a Jacob Zuma reality show on the way.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Winnie Ntshaba shrugs off Mfundi Vundla criticism after he contributes to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Eddie Murphy thanks Trevor Noah for being part of ‘Coming 2 America’ TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Fuming Kelly Khumalo slams body shamers: I happen to love my fat TshisaLIVE
  4. 'eHostela' star Thobani Nzuza recalls funny fan moment that caused traffic on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity pens sweetest birthday message for Maps: ‘I love you to the moon and back’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X