Lerato Kganyago weighs in on who should foot the ‘birthday restaurant bill’

Metro FM radio personality Lerato Kganyago has weighed in on the heated debate over inviting people to an expensive restaurant and then making them pay for their own meals, agreeing that if you invite people to a posh restaurant for your event, you should pay.

The birthday celebrations debate rose up on Twitter again thanks to MoFlava’s breakfast radio show after he asked his listeners: “When celebrating your birthday at a restaurant with guests, how should the bill be settled?”

Lerato was one of the first people to reply, saying she has no time for fights or multiple choices about who spent what when it is time to pay so she settles the bill.

“I settle it. I invited them so I must cough up. Otherwise we must just stay home and braai. It’s cheaper,” Lerato said.