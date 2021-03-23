Lerato Kganyago weighs in on who should foot the ‘birthday restaurant bill’
‘I settle it. I invited them so I must cough up. Otherwise we must just stay home and braai. It’s cheaper’
Metro FM radio personality Lerato Kganyago has weighed in on the heated debate over inviting people to an expensive restaurant and then making them pay for their own meals, agreeing that if you invite people to a posh restaurant for your event, you should pay.
The birthday celebrations debate rose up on Twitter again thanks to MoFlava’s breakfast radio show after he asked his listeners: “When celebrating your birthday at a restaurant with guests, how should the bill be settled?”
Lerato was one of the first people to reply, saying she has no time for fights or multiple choices about who spent what when it is time to pay so she settles the bill.
“I settle it. I invited them so I must cough up. Otherwise we must just stay home and braai. It’s cheaper,” Lerato said.
I settle it. I invited them, so I must cough up. Otherwise we must just stay home and braai, it’s cheaper. https://t.co/T0HOgJ6Hc6— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) March 23, 2021
The media personality and businesswoman said she didn’t think it was fair to make her friends pay when she invited them to celebrate her birthday at a fine dining venue.
Lerato said she found it weird that other people expected their guests to pay when they are the ones who extended the invite.
“It’s weird. Imagine you are in the middle of a birthday party, next thing you busy ka multiple choice ya bill.”
One of Lerato’s friends, director and DJ Olwee, attested to Lerato’s claims that she always foots the bill. Olwee commented on Lerato's tweet with “And hayi shem, you settle it with no hesitation”.
Lerato explained again why she found it important to do so.
“Chommie ka le sukela from the comfort of your own home, now I must make you pay? Never! I love my friends too much.”
🤣 Chommie ka Le sukela from the comfort of your own home, now I must make you pay?! Anever! I love my friends too much! https://t.co/po4qYUcNid— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) March 23, 2021
I would rather braai at home. Nah! Hate that thing. 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/XQfHMyCFt7— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) March 23, 2021
More people shared their thoughts on the topic, with most saying they agree with Lerato’s stance but under certain conditions.
Others said they would only cover the bill for everyone if friends honoured the invite and brought gifts for the occasion.
Nah babe, won’t lie I never expect gifts on my birthday, because we randomly gift each other throughout the year. Those are MY friends though. 😅 https://t.co/PCMVKCDZcF— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) March 23, 2021
Lerato said she always felt awkward for waiters and waitresses who served the tables where the party ends as soon as people have to pay.
😂🤣🤣 I always feel sorry for the waiters who have to witness this. https://t.co/nvRmozvEV6— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) March 23, 2021