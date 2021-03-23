TshisaLIVE

Wanna know what it’s like to be reality show star? Ask Busiswa

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
23 March 2021 - 08:00
Busiswa's getting her own reality show.
Busiswa's getting her own reality show.
Image: Supplied

Move over Kim K, there is a new reality show star in town.

Popular muso Busiswa has become the latest celeb to open up and give fans a glimpse into her life, securing her own reality show on BET, Her Majesty: Busiswa.

The 13-part series will follow the star as she creates banging hits, catches up with friends and takes over the SA entertainment industry.

But what goes into making a reality show star? We sat down with Busiswa ahead of the show’s premiere to pick her brain.

How do you go about getting your own reality show?

“I was approached by BET, who are working on a lot of local content, and they were looking for interesting people who have fascinating stories to tell. I think they thought I was interesting. It was a great opportunity to tell my own story and really connect with my fans.”

What about cameras following you everywhere?

“It is very tricky. Sometimes I want to let my hair down and maybe say a few swear words, and you have to constantly remember everything you do and say is recorded, and it can get really awkward. But I am getting used to it.”

How much do you reveal?

“I let the producers and directors share what they feel is right in a way they see fit. I am  trying to be as open and honest as possible, and the only time I hit the brakes is when it may compromise those I love. I am not trying to overexpose everyone in my life. I am just trying to be as authentic as possible”

Do you entertain or educate?

“I hope people who watch the show will understand the independence I have built for myself and how it has helped shape my career and relationships. If you think I am inspiring, understand there is work involved.”

When you feel overwhelmed? Can you switch it all off?

“Some days I am excited about it, and on other days I don’t feel like I am switched on enough for it. Overall, I am excited. It is an exciting time to be a young black female, to be able to share your story on a platform like BET.

“I’m a positive person and I wake up every day grateful that this is my life and I do what I love”.

Busiswa to GBV victims: If you’re in an abusive relationship, speak up & walk away

"One thing about my brothers on this app, they will defend, justify and nullify abuse," said Busiswa.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Busiswa on creatives returning to their glory days soon

Busiswa takes a lesson from singer SZA!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Dineo Langa schools Busiswa for 'reading to respond and not understand'

Busiswa says she owes Dineo a drink when the pandemic has passed.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Busiswa on City of Joburg offering no solutions to struggling people, but removing 'illegal' business signs

"They exclude the most desperate from making daily bread and offer no solutions for them," Busiswa hits back!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Winnie Ntshaba shrugs off Mfundi Vundla criticism after he contributes to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Eddie Murphy thanks Trevor Noah for being part of ‘Coming 2 America’ TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Fuming Kelly Khumalo slams body shamers: I happen to love my fat TshisaLIVE
  4. 'eHostela' star Thobani Nzuza recalls funny fan moment that caused traffic on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity pens sweetest birthday message for Maps: ‘I love you to the moon and back’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X