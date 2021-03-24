DJ Rob Forbes leaves 5FM: ‘I’m hanging up the headphones permanently’
His colleague DJ Fix also said farewell
After nearly a decade on 5FM, DJ Rob Forbes has announced his “radio retirement” and exit from the station, leaving many of his fans devastated.
Rob and his co-host Fix announced their departure from the SABC radio station on Tuesday. In a lengthy statement, Rob said the decision to leave had been on his mind since last year.
“Nine years and more than 7,000 hours later, it's time to put a full stop on the final broadcast. This has been the plan, in consultation with 5FM management, since early 2020. This last year broadcasting through lockdown has been one of the most interesting years we have had, and I am happy we were able to be part of it.”
Rob said he was hanging his headphones up permanently and took the opportunity to express his gratitude to everyone who has been part of his journey.
“Friends, it's time. I'm hanging up the headphones. Permanently. Thank you for listening.
"There is also no ’next radio show’ plan. I have no new show lined up somewhere else. That was never my goal,” Rob said, before reiterating this was his radio retirement for now.
Read his full statement below:
Rob's colleague DJ Fix Moeti issued a statement of her own to bid farewell to 5FM, her radio audience and colleagues.
“432 shows later and it's officially time to drop the mic. I have served in the radio broadcasting industry for 12 years,” she said.
“I’ll never forget that phone call from Aisha (station manager at the time) saying 'Now that you're officially back, are you keen to co-host a daytime show'? That was the birth of the Forbes & Fix Show!
“If you have never been to a 5FM party, or experienced the energy of the 5FM squad all in one place, gosh there is nothing like it. Every personality (on-air and off-air) has something beautiful and unique to offer. Thank you to the squad for your creative energy every day. You know who you are.”
Fix thanked all her colleagues and particularly Robert Andrew Forbes, who she referred to as her “work husband”.
“I stand to be corrected but we might just be the longest standing duo on 5FM to date. We have experienced amazing moments in life and have had the opportunity to share those moments live on air with our listeners every day.
“I do not take any of it for granted. Your love for radio and your professionalism on-air is admirable. Take care of yourself homie.”
Read the full statement below: