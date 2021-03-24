DJ Rob Forbes leaves 5FM: ‘I’m hanging up the headphones permanently’

After nearly a decade on 5FM, DJ Rob Forbes has announced his “radio retirement” and exit from the station, leaving many of his fans devastated.

Rob and his co-host Fix announced their departure from the SABC radio station on Tuesday. In a lengthy statement, Rob said the decision to leave had been on his mind since last year.

“Nine years and more than 7,000 hours later, it's time to put a full stop on the final broadcast. This has been the plan, in consultation with 5FM management, since early 2020. This last year broadcasting through lockdown has been one of the most interesting years we have had, and I am happy we were able to be part of it.”

Rob said he was hanging his headphones up permanently and took the opportunity to express his gratitude to everyone who has been part of his journey.

“Friends, it's time. I'm hanging up the headphones. Permanently. Thank you for listening.

"There is also no ’next radio show’ plan. I have no new show lined up somewhere else. That was never my goal,” Rob said, before reiterating this was his radio retirement for now.

Read his full statement below: