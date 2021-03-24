TshisaLIVE

Everything you need to know about the 'Happiness is a Four Letter Word' sequel

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
24 March 2021 - 13:00
Khanyi Mbau and Renate Stuurman are back for the sequel of 'Happiness is a Four Letter Word'.
Khanyi Mbau and Renate Stuurman are back for the sequel of 'Happiness is a Four Letter Word'.
Image: YouTube/Netflix

Five years after Happiness is a Four Letter Word smashed box office records, its sequel, Happiness Ever After will premier on Netflix later this year. 

Starring Khanyi Mbau and Renate Stuurman the film will encapsulate the “heart” of the first film, by tying back to the important threads such as sisterhood and friendship.

However, the story has been re-imagined with the inclusion of a new romantic arc that viewers can look forward to.

“The sequel lives independently from the book but obviously with some of the old characters returning to bring more drama and more sizzle in the sequel," said Khanyi. 

While, Renate said filmmakers wanted to take audiences on a new journey. 

"The story picks up five years later from where we left our characters and it is on all of us (the cast, the producers, the crew) to take our audiences somewhere new." 

When Happiness is a Four Letter Word made its debut in cinemas in 2016 it raked in more than R5m within its first 10 days on circuit. The original film was based on Nozizwe Cynthia Jele’s novel of the same name. 

WATCH | Dawn Thandeka bids farewell to 'Uzalo': I will miss MaNgcobo

Dawn couldn't help but cry as she bid farewell to the legendary character of MaNgcobo
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

IN PICS | Ayanda Thabethe sizzles in Cape Town

Whether she's sandboarding or dressing up for a night out, one thing is for sure - she will look good.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Florence Masebe on 'hair combing' vid: 'Black people believe uncombed hair means dirty hair'

Florence Masebe says it's a problematic assumption that people who do not comb their hair do not wash it.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man

"There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife ... I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex," Sizwe said.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancé Laconco reveals Duduzane Zuma ain't her type on #RHOD TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi reveals he and Vusi Nova plan on having a bestication every two weeks! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Fuming Kelly Khumalo slams body shamers: I happen to love my fat TshisaLIVE
  4. 'eHostela' star Thobani Nzuza recalls funny fan moment that caused traffic on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Eddie Murphy thanks Trevor Noah for being part of ‘Coming 2 America’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
X