Everything you need to know about the 'Happiness is a Four Letter Word' sequel

Five years after Happiness is a Four Letter Word smashed box office records, its sequel, Happiness Ever After will premier on Netflix later this year.

Starring Khanyi Mbau and Renate Stuurman the film will encapsulate the “heart” of the first film, by tying back to the important threads such as sisterhood and friendship.

However, the story has been re-imagined with the inclusion of a new romantic arc that viewers can look forward to.

“The sequel lives independently from the book but obviously with some of the old characters returning to bring more drama and more sizzle in the sequel," said Khanyi.

While, Renate said filmmakers wanted to take audiences on a new journey.

"The story picks up five years later from where we left our characters and it is on all of us (the cast, the producers, the crew) to take our audiences somewhere new."

When Happiness is a Four Letter Word made its debut in cinemas in 2016 it raked in more than R5m within its first 10 days on circuit. The original film was based on Nozizwe Cynthia Jele’s novel of the same name.