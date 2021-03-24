TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe on 'hair combing' vid: 'Black people believe uncombed hair means dirty hair'

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
24 March 2021 - 11:00
Veteran actor Florence Masebe has weighed in on the viral video.
Image: Instagram/Florence Masebe

Veteran actress Florence Masebe has added her voice to the outrage over the viral video of a teacher roughly combing a pupil's hair at an unnamed school. 

In the video, the woman can be seen holding her class outside while she makes a row of boys line up to have their natural hair combed before entering the school gates. In the background, pupils can be heard disagreeing with the teacher’s style of combing.

Weighing in on the debate that has dominated social media, Florence said "it's the fact that black people believe that uncombed hair means dirty hair".

Florence added that her son does not comb his hair and that it was the black teachers in his school, who always try to have the "hair conversation" with him. 

"For the 'shrinks' showing up with cheap analysis about manners and discipline, none of us comb hair in this family. It's who we are. We don't impose this on other people but would never let others impose their beloved comb on us."

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi labelled the teacher's actions “totally unacceptable” and asked that it be verified by his colleagues.

