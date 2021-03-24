IN MEMES | Clement calling MaNtuli a homophobe had ‘Skeem Saam’ fans wildin’!

Skeem Saam's Clement has come a long way from the scared, teenage boy he was when he came out to his family as a homosexual, and viewers of the soapie were proud of him for calling out MaNtuli's homophobia on Tuesday.

When Clement first came out to his family, everyone could see he was scared of rejection and was taking some of the abusive reactions out of fear. The boy has been through “prayer” sessions and has even been threatened with the hope he would “change his mind” about who he is.

However, the boy has managed to navigate the bumpy road and remain respectful even to his homophobic grandmother MaNtuli. That is why Skeem Saam fans were thrilled to hear Clement finally put MaNtuli in her place in the latest episode.

Clement called out MaNtuli for her homophobia, and while the “talking back” part of what he did is often seen as disrespect in black households, fans applauded him for doing it.

MaNtuli has been bullying Clement and her children for years and fans were glad someone was finally giving her a piece of their mind about it.

Here are some of the top reactions: