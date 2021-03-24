TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Clement calling MaNtuli a homophobe had ‘Skeem Saam’ fans wildin’!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 March 2021 - 18:00
Vusi Leremi plays the role of Clement on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Twitter / Siya Blessing

Skeem Saam's Clement has come a long way from the scared, teenage boy he was when he came out to his family as a homosexual, and viewers of the soapie were proud of him for calling out MaNtuli's homophobia on Tuesday.

When Clement first came out to his family, everyone could see he was scared of rejection and was taking some of the abusive reactions out of fear. The boy has been through “prayer” sessions and has even been threatened with the hope he would “change his mind” about who he is.

However, the boy has managed to navigate the bumpy road and remain respectful even to his homophobic grandmother MaNtuli. That is why Skeem Saam fans were thrilled to hear Clement finally put MaNtuli in her place in the latest episode.

Clement called out MaNtuli for her homophobia, and while the “talking back” part of what he did is often seen as disrespect in black households, fans applauded him for doing it.

MaNtuli has been bullying Clement and her children for years and fans were glad someone was finally giving her a piece of their mind about it.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Skeem Saam viewers have given props to the soapie for brilliantly portraying the ongoing struggle members of the LGBTQI+ community have to go through after they publicly announce their sexuality through Clement's current storyline.

Fans of the SABC1 soapie have been watching as MaNtuli and Sthoko “unravel” at the news that Clement is gay.

Poor Clement couldn't have foreseen that his grandma's “Abantu bazothini syndrome” would be so bad that she would want to chase him out of the house for revealing he's gay. Even worse, Clement was deeply hurt that his mother wasn't as supportive of him as he had hoped.

Luckily, both Dennis and Pretty have been supportive towards him.

Hundreds of Skeem Saam viewers have taken to social media to show their appreciation to the cast and crew for telling an important story.

