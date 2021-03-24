TshisaLIVE

IN PICS | Ayanda Thabethe sizzles in Cape Town

24 March 2021 - 11:05
Model Ayanda Thabethe is body goals!
Image: The Home Channel

TV presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe is living it up in Cape Town and she looks like she's right out of a magazine shoot. The Celebrity Game Night captain has the looks and bod to match the beautiful location she's in. 

Whether she's sand-boarding or dressing up for a night out, one thing is for sure - she will look good in whatever outfit she puts on. 

From stunning views to Ayanda serving us nothing but looks, here's a sneak peek into her Cape Town stay:

Sandboarding 

A night out look 

A sundowner

Living it UP

Views 

