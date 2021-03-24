TshisaLIVE

Siv Ngesi slams troll trying to mock Loyiso Gola's Netflix special, as others show him love

24 March 2021
Loyiso Gola's Netflix comedy special launched on Tuesday March 23.
Media personality Siv Ngesi and several others strongly defended Loyiso Gola after social media trolls tried to dim his light over the release of his Netflix special on Tuesday. 

Unlearning, which is the streaming service's first African original for 2021 sees Loyiso explore his own experience of maturity and masculinity during apartheid in SA.

While the Netflix special was obviously a big deal, the achievement still didn't save the comedian from Twitter trolls, who insisted on shifting the focus to the fact that Loyiso's show didn't make the Twitter trends list.

Despite his global success as a comedian, Loyiso has been cyberbullied in the past for apparently not being funny and the naysayers did the same on Tuesday.

However, Loyiso's supporters which included Siv were not having it. Siv personally dealt with one troll, calling him to order for his tweet implying that Loyiso's  special was a flop because it didn't trend.

“Don't do this,” Siv told the guy.

However, bar the few trolls who tried to hog his spotlight, Loyiso received tonnes of love on the TL when his special launched.

Fellow comedians including Rob Van Vuuren and Tats Nkonzo came out to sing his praises. People applauded Loyiso's comedy and shared their fave moments from the special all over social media.

Here are some of the top reactions:

A statement shared about the special mentions that the special first debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and ran at the MICF, London's Soho Theatre, Grahamstown, and Soho Playhouse in New York.

After the crazy year that was 2020, Loyiso then brought his special to his hometown, Cape Town.

Africa’s latest Netflix Original was filmed in front of a live audience at the famed Zeits Mocca, following strict COVID-19 protocols, and while the audience was small and intimate, the laughter filled the room.

