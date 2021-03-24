Siv Ngesi slams troll trying to mock Loyiso Gola’s Netflix special, as others show him love

Media personality Siv Ngesi and several others strongly defended Loyiso Gola after social media trolls tried to dim his light over the release of his Netflix special on Tuesday.

Unlearning, which is the streaming service's first African original for 2021 sees Loyiso explore his own experience of maturity and masculinity during apartheid in SA.

While the Netflix special was obviously a big deal, the achievement still didn't save the comedian from Twitter trolls, who insisted on shifting the focus to the fact that Loyiso's show didn't make the Twitter trends list.

Despite his global success as a comedian, Loyiso has been cyberbullied in the past for apparently not being funny and the naysayers did the same on Tuesday.

However, Loyiso's supporters which included Siv were not having it. Siv personally dealt with one troll, calling him to order for his tweet implying that Loyiso's special was a flop because it didn't trend.

“Don't do this,” Siv told the guy.