Comedian and internet sensation Tyson Ngubeni (aka 'Bob O'Connor') scores his first TV gig

25 March 2021 - 15:40
Comedian Tyson Ngubeni has bagged his first TV gig.
SA's lockdown internet sensation comedian Tyson Ngubeni, also known by fans as Bob O'Connor, his alter ego, is set to make his TV debut as the co-host of the Sanlam Moola Money Family Game Show.

Thousands were introduced to Tyson through his hilarious and witty skits at the height of lockdown and the Chicken Licken advert which pokes fun at SA's lockdown moments like the booze and interprovincial travel bans.

Also, who could forget O'Connor's “profile” of SA's popular snack, AmaKipKip

Tyson is shooting for the show which will launch on e.tv on April 3. It aims to provide financial literacy to South Africans as many either lost jobs or were financially hurt by the lockdown.

“It's been a whirlwind year and a beautiful journey! I'm enjoying and soaking up every step of it and am super stoked for the magic we'll create on the Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show,” said Tyson.

He hopes the show will be the first of many opportunities that will see him share with South Africans his many talents.

“It's my first role as a TV show host, though coming from a decade worth of theatre shows and corporates. From here on out, it's about growing from strength to strength and showing the many strings to my bow as a performer and creative,” he said.

Tyson will host alongside “the financial bunny”, influencer and YouTube star Nicolette Mashile.

She too hopes to expand her audience and teach more South Africans about money matters.

“South Africans do not score well on the financial literacy barometer. In all honesty, this is not entirely our fault, however, as the saying goes, ‘you can be born poor, but you don’t have to die poor’, it’s important for South Africans to realise the onus is on self to improve one’s financial confidence.

“The approach needs to be multifaceted but it starts with a willingness to improve, an attitude of change and an inquisitive mind.”

