Felicia Mabuza-Suttle compliments Anele Mdoda: Love your energy, keep up the good work!

Legendary talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is a fan of Anele Mdoda and recently applauded her work.

Anele was recently announced as one of the hosts for The Buzz, which airs on DStv channel 173.

The “agony aunt type” talk show sees women tackling issues about romance, health, hustle, family and friends. Anele hosts the show along with Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Mwangemi from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe.

Tonnes of fans have taken to Anele's TL to stan over the show but on Wednesday Felicia made it known she had joined the fan club.

Felicia tweeted Anele to respond to a question she posed on the show, however, soon after the first tweet, the pair got talking and eventually Felicia told Anele she loved her energy and overall “naughty” vibe.

“I love your 'stoutu-ness.' Love your energy. It comes through with that smile and gap from 10,000 miles away. Yebo, sithanda izindaba, that's why talk shows keep us talking and laughing. Keep up the good work,” Felicia said to Anele.

“Love you madly ... it's a given,” Anele replied.

Their convo had tweeps asking the pair for a sit down. And, it looks like Felicia and Anele may grant that wish.

The details are not yet set in stone but the one thing fans know for sure is that Felicia doesn't wanna chat with Anele over Zoom ... It has to be face-to-face!

“We would be cracking up all the time. Only a live interview. No Zoom. Real face-to-face will be fun. Will walk onto that set uninvited when next I'm in #Mzansi if she does not do it,” Felicia said.

To which an excited Anele replied, “A solid deal! Or I bring my team there and you show us around.”

Read their full TL convo below: