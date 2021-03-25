TshisaLIVE

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle compliments Anele Mdoda: Love your energy, keep up the good work!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
25 March 2021 - 14:00
Anele Mdoda received a glowing compliment from OG talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.
Anele Mdoda received a glowing compliment from OG talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.
Image: Instagram/Anele

Legendary talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is a fan of Anele Mdoda and recently applauded her work.

Anele was recently announced as one of the hosts for The Buzz, which airs on DStv channel 173.

The “agony aunt type” talk show sees women tackling issues about romance, health, hustle, family and friends. Anele hosts the show along with Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Mwangemi from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe.

Tonnes of fans have taken to Anele's TL to stan over the show but on Wednesday Felicia made it known she had joined the fan club.  

Felicia tweeted Anele to respond to a question she posed on the show, however, soon after the first tweet, the pair got talking and eventually Felicia told Anele she loved her energy and overall “naughty” vibe.

I love your 'stoutu-ness.' Love your energy. It comes through with that smile and gap from 10,000 miles away. Yebo, sithanda izindaba, that's why talk shows keep us talking and laughing. Keep up the good work,” Felicia said to Anele.

“Love you madly ... it's a given,” Anele replied.

Their convo had tweeps asking the pair for a sit down. And, it looks like Felicia and Anele may grant that wish.

The details are not yet set in stone but the one thing fans know for sure is that Felicia doesn't wanna chat with Anele over Zoom ... It has to be face-to-face!

We would be cracking up all the time. Only a live interview. No Zoom. Real face-to-face will be fun. Will walk onto that set uninvited when next I'm in #Mzansi if she does not do it,” Felicia said.

To which an excited Anele replied, “A solid deal! Or I bring my team there and you show us around.”

Read their full TL convo below:

Twitter reacts after US host Wendy William claims April 10 is 'dedicated to her in SA'

Bathong Anele!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Anele Mdoda on big girls' confidence: Why do you expect us to NOT be confident?

"You wake up, come here and project your low esteem of self on us," said Anele.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Social media users react to Anele Mdoda’s new talk show ‘The Buzz’

Finally SA has a talk show that tackles a viewer’s dilemma!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Lindiwe Suttle weighs in on Kim K 'cultural appropriation' backlash

Lindiwe says that whatever the backlash, Kim is a 'PR genius'.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancé Laconco reveals Duduzane Zuma ain't her type on #RHOD TshisaLIVE
  2. Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dawn Thandeka bids farewell to 'Uzalo': I will miss MaNgcobo TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi reveals he and Vusi Nova plan on having a bestication every two weeks! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Fuming Kelly Khumalo slams body shamers: I happen to love my fat TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X