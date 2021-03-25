Halala! Actor Bohang Moeko and girlfriend Shanty got hitched

Congratulatory messages are in order for Isono actor Bohang Moeko and his longterm girlfriend Shantal 'Shanty' Dietrich who have revealed they were now officially husband and wife after getting hitched recently.

The newlyweds both took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Bohang shared two stunning pics from their big day with a brief caption, “Finally, Mr and Mrs ... Thank you God.”

Shanty had a bit more to say, thanking God for the life changing moment and the beginning of a new chapter.

“God did that ... for real. This is a brag on God. Two people becoming one. Despite all our flaws, weaknesses and differences, he knew we’d be perfect for each other. As we begin this new chapter of our lives, all of you reading need to know, that God lives! He guides and provides. Our love is a small testament of what God can do. Stay tuned, this is only the beginning. Xxx Mrs. Moeko,” Shanty wrote.

Their TLs were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends and industry mates.

“Too dope my boy, the level of respect I have for you, you a real man and you have proved it. Congratulations to both of you,” said actor Joe Kazadi.

Simz Ngema also expressed her joy for the couple, “Oooooh this is so beautiful my friend. Congratulations. May God bless you and keep you. We speak God’s protection over this beautiful love.”

“Congratulations you both look so amazing. May God bless your union,” Omuhle Gela said.

Others such as Thuso Mbedu, Makgotso M, Anga Makubalo and many others also congratulated the pair, who radiated pure happiness in the snaps they shared.

Here are the beautiful pictures from their big day: